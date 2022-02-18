Woburn Covid Cases, Positive Rate Still Falling Fast

Christopher Huffaker
·1 min read

WOBURN, MA — Woburn's coronavirus positive rate and case counts continued to fall rapidly as the omicron variant recedes across the state, according to the latest town-by-town data released Thursday by the Department of Public Health.

Woburn reported 179 cases over the last two weeks, or 30.8 daily cases per 100,000 residents. That's down more than 100 from 288 cases in the prior week's report.

The positive rate fell to 5.05 percent, the lowest level since early December. Last week, the town's positive rate was 7.46 percent.

>>MA Town-By-Town COVID-19: Hospitalizations Lowest Since November

The town is 75.7 percent fully vaccinated and nearly 85 percent at least partially vaccinated. Booster doses have been given to 40.6 percent of residents, according to state data.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Woburn Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zendaya Absolutely *Stuns* in Cut-Out Mini Dress for New Fashion Campaign

    Brining the energy of an absolute legend, Z looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a teeny fuschia mini dress with XL cut-outs and a completely open back.

  • 15 Staff-Favorite Recipes to Get You Through Whatever's Left of Winter

    If there are going to be a few more freezing nights ahead, we're all going to need these recipes. You could spoon it into hollowed-out peppers, or go full-bore stoner snack and stuff it into a spicy grilled cheese sandwich, but I'm a simple man and I find it just as lovely ladled over a bowl of fragrant basmati rice.”—Matt Zuras, senior editor See recipe. “This sauce comes together in minutes, so I don't mind spending some time making the noodles for this recipe from Epi contributor Hetty McKinnon.

  • Two crypto exchanges reach unicorn status in South Korea

    Two of South Korea’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb, are among the seven local businesses that achieved unicorn status last year, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) reported on Tuesday. Fast facts The nation’s top four crypto exchanges dominated 96% of total deposits in the South Korean market, while exchange GOPAX is attempting […]

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Red, Why ADA Remains At Risk

    Bitcoin price extended decline below $42,000, ether price settled below $2,960, and ADA could nosedive if it breaks the $0.940 support.

  • 16 Incredible Cabins to Bookmark on Airbnb

    Relax in the hot tub or take an outdoor shower (fully solar) after a long day of exploring the 100-acre property and nearby hiking trails. Get it now! Another Catskills, New York, retreat, this container cabin-slash-tiny home is within spitting distance of Kaaterskill Wild Forest.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • Taxes 2022: Check the Status of Your Refund on the IRS App

    The IRS2Go app is the Internal Revenue Service's official app. While you can't use it to submit your tax documents, IRS2Go does offer many features that simplify the filing process. See: IRS2Go App...

  • FDA approves app to give doses of insulin

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the first-ever smartphone app that will assist in the delivery of mobile insulin to diabetic patients with iPhones and Androids.Tandem Diabetes Care announced the FDA had approved it to deliver insulin with the assistance of its mobile app, called t:connect, in a news release on Thursday. The move is a major step toward improving direct care and using technology to help smooth the insulin...

  • Bitcoin Dives, Ether Reaches Key Support, ATOM Aims Rally

    Bitcoin price declined below the $43,000 support, Ether price is testing important support, and ATOM is eyeing a crucial upside break above $30.00.

  • Tata Group's super app TataNeu is not so super

    The Indian conglomerate Tata Group plans to launch its “super app” as soon as next month, bringing together many of its established and recently acquired consumer services for the first time as the salt-to-software giant attempts to go head-to-head with rivals, including Jio Platforms and Amazon. The firm originally planned to launch the app, called TataNeu, to consumers early last year and has been testing it with its employees for several quarters. Despite the delays, TataNeu looks anything but modern and executives at the firm are still scrambling to figure out how they can draw customers to the super app, according to two people familiar with the matter and materials provided to TechCrunch.

  • Truth Social: beta testers get a glimpse of Donald Trump’s new social media app

    The platform has been described as having a striking resemblance to Twitter, which was one of several sites that banned the former president Truth Social allows users to post and share a “truth” the same way they would share a tweet. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images Details about Donald Trump’s new social media app “Truth Social” are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of the platform. The former president announced his plans for the new social media platf

  • 6 digital benefits of a Panama City News Herald subscription

    With a subscription to the News Herald, you will receive full access to our journalism and news on the important issues affecting your community.

  • FDA clears the first smartphone app to program insulin pump doses

    Tandem Diabetes Care's iOS and Android app connects to the t:slim X2 insulin pump.

  • Tel-Aviv based quantum computer software startup Classiq raises $33 million

    Quantum computer software startup Classiq based in Tel-Aviv said on Thursday it raised $33 million from the investment arms of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and other investors. While the promise of a world-changing quantum computer is still years away, the last year has seen several quantum computer companies go public on the stock market, and many new players, hardware and software, have been coming out of the research labs and getting venture capital funding. Quantum computers use the phenomena of quantum mechanics and hope to eventually operate millions of times faster than today’s advanced supercomputers.

  • Super Bowl ads boosted crypto app downloads by 279%, led by Coinbase

    The new data comes from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, which crunched the numbers to see how well the Super Bowl ads performed for the mobile-first brands that advertised during the big game. Coinbase, as it turned out, wasn't the only crypto app to do well. Among the top five apps whose ads delivered strong download growth, three were crypto apps.

  • Looking for Treasure Coast news? Here are 6 digital benefits of a TCPalm subscription

    Be one of the first to learn about Treasure Coast breaking news with alerts, flip through a digital replica of TCPalm or sign up for daily newsletter

  • Here’s Why a Good Reason to Buy Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.56% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell […]

  • 10 Things in Tech: Google's privacy changes

    In today's edition: Google is implementing privacy changes, and now you can see how good of an Uber passenger you really are.

  • Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23

    Snapchat users will be able to change their usernames later this month, the company announced on Thursday. The username change won't impact aspects of users' accounts, such as their friend lists, Snap codes, Snap scores, memories, etc. Snap says all iOS and Android users globally will be able to change their usernames starting February 23rd. Once you click "username," you'll see a "change username" button marked in blue.

  • Google launches Google Business Profiles calls API

    Businesses can pull call history data from this API and into their CRM software. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.