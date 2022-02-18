Woburn Covid Cases, Positive Rate Still Falling Fast

WOBURN, MA — Woburn's coronavirus positive rate and case counts continued to fall rapidly as the omicron variant recedes across the state, according to the latest town-by-town data released Thursday by the Department of Public Health.

Woburn reported 179 cases over the last two weeks, or 30.8 daily cases per 100,000 residents. That's down more than 100 from 288 cases in the prior week's report.

The positive rate fell to 5.05 percent, the lowest level since early December. Last week, the town's positive rate was 7.46 percent.

The town is 75.7 percent fully vaccinated and nearly 85 percent at least partially vaccinated. Booster doses have been given to 40.6 percent of residents, according to state data.

