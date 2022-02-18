Woburn Public Schools Will Lift Mask Mandate Feb. 28

WOBURN, MA — Woburn Public Schools will be mask-optional beginning Feb. 28, after the School Committee voted Thursday to lift the district mandate the same day the state requirement expires.

The committee heard recommendations to lift the mandate from the Woburn Board of Health, Mayor Scott Galvin and Superintendent Matthew Crowley.

The committee voted unanimously to lift the district mandate.

A proposed amendment that would have postponed the lifting of the mandate to two weeks after the February break failed, with only Colleen Cormier and Andrew Lipsett in favor. The district has often seen coronavirus surges following vacations and holidays, the two members in favor noted.

Public commenters were overwhelmingly in favor of ending the mask mandate, although School Committee members noted they had also received communications from residents who wanted to keep it in place.

City and district officials said that cases have fallen dramatically in the district and that other mitigation measures including testing and enhanced air filtration remain in place. Sixty percent of residents aged 5 to 19 are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

The federal transportation mask requirement continues to apply to school buses. Masks are also required in nurses' offices and for five days following a five-day covid isolation period.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Feb. 9 that the state requirement will end Feb. 28, leaving mask policies up to districts. In Woburn and most districts, that's the first day after February break.

Woburn School Committee members voted in August to put in place a mask mandate to begin the year. The committee intended to revisit the policy by the end of October, but the state mandate was put in place, pre-empting them, before that point.



Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Woburn Patch