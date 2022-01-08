Woburn Reports Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases In Two Weeks

WOBURN, MA — Woburn's coronavirus positive rate and case counts continue to rise rapidly, according to the latest town-by-town report released by the Department of Public Health.

The city had a 16.54 percent positive rate over the last two weeks, up from 9.2 percent in last week's report.

There were 1,036 cases in the city over that period, or 178.2 average daily cases per 100,000 residents. More than 14 percent of the city's total confirmed cases were reported in the last two weeks.

>>MA Town-By-Town Coronavirus: Most Hospitalized Since 2020

There were 502 cases in the previous two-week period.

Over 73 percent of the city's population is fully vaccinated. Another nine percent is partially vaccinated.



Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the Woburn Patch