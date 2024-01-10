WOCAP accepting applications for utility assitance

Jan. 9—LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is now accepting applications for assistance. According to a recent press release, community members can apply for aid with their energy bills. The release also states those who have been threatened with losing their utilities are also eligible. Community members must provide a recent utility bill, a list of household members, proof of income, proof of citizenship and if applicable, proof of disability.

For more information reach Kim Bruns at 419-227-2586.