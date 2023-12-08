WOCAP addresses lead in homes

Dec. 7—LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership plans to address and tackle lead in the city of Lima. WOCAP Housing Coordinator Vance Cuthrell said the city has identified over 20 homes in need of lead abatement. Next week, the organization will host a class to teach contractors how to remove lead and help solve the issue.

"We have an issue finding licensed contractors that can do the work in our area," Cuthrell said. "Unfortunately, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo are all bigger areas and they are pulling all the contractors over there — we are just trying to educate our contractors here locally."

Cuthrell said WOCAP is going to pay for the class and compensate contractors who participate for the full week of training. The next available class will be in January. WOCAP will decide on dates and create another class for those interested.

"They will learn how to safely go in and identify the lead and remove it," Cuthrell said."Anywhere where there is a friction point (where the paint can be chipped) they will go in and remove those components. Contractors will also learn how to properly dispose of those materials so they do not endanger anybody in the area. They will learn how to wear the protective equipment as well."

For more information visit wocap.org.