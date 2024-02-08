WOCAP offering weatherization

Feb. 7—LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is offering home weatherization assistance to Ohioans at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

WOCAP's Home Weatherization Assistance Program will offer free services including health and safety testing and inspections, heating systems repairs or replacements, reduction of air leakage and insulation.

Individuals in Auglaize and Mercer Counties should include recent utility bills, a list of household members, proof of income and citizenship or residency and proof of ownership with their application.

Call 419-227-2586 ext. 228 for more information.