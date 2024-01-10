WOCAP opens applications for assistance

Jan. 9—LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership now has assistance available for water and wastewater bills. According to a recent press release, community members at or below 175 the federal poverty guide are eligible. Community members are encouraged to apply until March 31. The release also states applicants must provide a copy of their recent bill, income for every household member older than 18, proof of citizenship and proof of disability.

For more information or to complete an application visit wocap.org.