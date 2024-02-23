Wofford names UNC Charlotte's Scott Kull as its new athletic director

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford has named University of North Carolina at Charlotte athletic administrator Scott Kull as its new athletic director.

The school announced the hire Friday. Kull will start April 1.

Kull is the deputy athletic director for external affairs and executive director of the athletics foundation at UNC Charlotte. He has also worked in athletic administration at Utah, South Florida, Florida State and TCU.

Kull takes over for Richard Johnson, the school's longtime athletic director who announced his retirement this past September.

Wofford President Nayef Samhat said Kull has extensive experience in NCAA Division I “and we are eager for his leadership and direction.”

Kull thanked Samhat for the opportunity, calling the school “everything that's right about intercollegiate athletics.”

Wofford competes in the Southern Conference with 20 Division I programs. It's football team is part of the Football Championship Subdivision.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports