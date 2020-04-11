We Wok Together

We Wok Together

We Wok Together

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., April 11, 2020

Meals Of Love For Frontline Heroes

NEWARK, Calif., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Restaurant Foundation (CRF) proudly sponsors its "We Wok Together" initiative in concert with leaders in the Chinese American restaurant community. Chinese American restaurateurs are working together to provide warm meals of love to frontline heroes in their neighborhoods from April 11-30.

CRF has allocated funding to match its member restaurants' commitments and double the number of free lunches they provide to local first responders including active police officers, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare professionals. "Starting April 11 CRF will donate funds to our member restaurants, up to 100 lunches a day," said Betty Xie, CRF's Executive Director.

Leading the "We Wok Together" initiative are Master Chefs: Martin Yan, Lawrence Chu, Sr. and Tony Hu. Dozens of Chinese restaurateurs signed up within days. "In every community across the nation, Chinese restaurants have been well supported by their neighborhoods. During a challenging time like this, it's our turn to say thank you to our community, especially to those on the frontline who are fighting on all our behalf," said Martin Yan, the renowned host of PBS's Yan Can Cook.

"I'm grateful for what my community has given me, my family and my restaurant over the last 50 years. We've been able to give back to our community. I'm happy to support CRF's initiative to refuel our heroes with a warm lunch and show them some love," said Lawrence Chu, founder of Chef Chu's.

"Since mid-March, five locations of my restaurant have been providing complimentary work lunches for first responders in the greater Chicago area. I applaud CRF's initiative and am happy to endorse it," said Tony Hu, founder of Lao Sze Chuan Group.

In addition, CRF encourages its member restaurants to scale up their act of kindness to show appreciation to their neighborhood. Many others could use some solace during this difficult time, such as elderly people living alone, young children and single moms. Restaurants can sign up to participate at www.chineserestaurantfoundation.org.

About Chinese Restaurant Foundation
The Chinese Restaurant Foundation (www.ChineseRestaurantFoundation.org) is a non-profit trade organization that promotes Chinese restaurants in the United States. CRF is tied closely with Chinese Restaurant News, a monthly magazine founded in 1995 to inform Chinese-speaking restaurateurs of foodservice industry news and trends.

Media Contact
Betty Xie
CRF Executive Director
Betty@ChineseRestaurantFoundation.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-wok-together-301039038.html

SOURCE Chinese Restaurant Foundation

Cision
  • Trump escalates battle with World Health Organization over coronavirus response
    Yahoo News

    Trump escalates battle with World Health Organization over coronavirus response

    Reprising the skeptical tone he has applied to the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, President Trump accused the World Health Organization of helping China conceal the number of its citizens that have been infected by the coronavirus. “I do believe they knew,” the president said at Friday's briefing of the coronavirus task force, suggesting that the WHO was aware that China was not being truthful about the scope of COVID-19 infections. Trump did not provide evidence to support his assertion, but he made clear that the international public health organization would remain a primary target in the coming days.

  • Animal shelters say in coronavirus lockdown people are looking for new friends
    Yahoo News

    Animal shelters say in coronavirus lockdown people are looking for new friends

    Kelsey Pierce, a musician and songwriter in New York City, had always wanted to foster a dog with her roommate, Allyson Backus, but because of their busy schedules it was never a real possibility. Since all of New York is currently on a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic, the pair were finally able to take on a furry friend. “We have seen a surge in adoptions, fosters, as well as rescue placements, since COVID-19 started happening,” said Dr. Rachel Warnes, the lead veterinarian at Animal Care Centers of NYC, the main animal shelter in NYC.

  • U.S. spy agencies collected raw intel hinting at public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November
    NBC News

    U.S. spy agencies collected raw intel hinting at public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November

    U.S. spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, two current and one former U.S. official told NBC News, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic. The intelligence came in the form of communications intercepts and overhead images showing increased activity at health facilities, the officials said. The intelligence was distributed to some federal public health officials in the form of a "situation report" in late November, a former official briefed on the matter said.

  • Experts warn that there is no proof the coronavirus will stop spreading in warmer weather
    Business Insider

    Experts warn that there is no proof the coronavirus will stop spreading in warmer weather

    A recently released report indicates that the studies published so far on potential seasonal effects have conflicting results and are hampered by weak data. While springtime may bring hope of life returning to normal in the Northern Hemisphere, scientists don't think people should bet on warm weather alone being enough to stop the coronavirus from spreading at alarming rates. There have been several studies on how a change in temperature could affect the coronavirus.

  • Biden pledges to lower Medicare age and reduce some student debt in olive branch to Sanders supporters
    The Week

    Biden pledges to lower Medicare age and reduce some student debt in olive branch to Sanders supporters

    So in an effort to win over Sanders' backers, Biden adopted a lighter version of some of Sanders' policies Thursday, pledging to lower the age of Medicare eligibility and forgive some student debt. In a Thursday blog post, Biden first promised he'd let Americans receive Medicare benefits once they turned 60, a small step down from the current eligibility age of 65. This "reflects the reality that, even after the current crisis ends, older Americans are likely to find it difficult to secure jobs," Biden wrote, though he was sure to point out that "those who prefer to remain on their employer plans would be permitted to do so."

  • Yemen's Houthi rebels sentence 4 reporters to death
    Associated Press

    Yemen's Houthi rebels sentence 4 reporters to death

    A court run by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday sentenced four journalists to death after their conviction on spying charges, their defense lawyer said. The four were among a group of 10 journalists who were detained by the Iran-backed rebels and accused of “collaborating with the enemy,” in reference to the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with the Houthis since 2015, lawyer Abdel-Majeed Sabra said. Sabra identified the four who were sentenced to death as Abdel-Khaleq Amran, Akram al-Walidi, Hareth Hamid and Tawfiq al-Mansouri.

  • Boy from isolated Amazon tribe dies after being infected with coronavirus
    AFP

    Boy from isolated Amazon tribe dies after being infected with coronavirus

    Brasília (AFP) - A Yanomami indigenous boy has died after contracting the coronavirus, authorities in Brazil said Friday, raising fears for the Amazon tribe, which is known for its vulnerability to disease. The 15-year-old boy, the first Yanomami to be diagnosed with the virus, was hospitalized a week ago at an intensive care unit in Boa Vista, the capital of the northern state of Roraima, officials said. Isolated indigenous peoples in the Amazon rainforest are particularly vulnerable to diseases brought in from the outside world, and a Yanomami rights group said the boy had come in to contact with "many" other indigenous people after he began showing symptoms.

  • Army's Seattle Field Hospital Closes After 3 Days, Without Treating a Single Patient
    Military.com

    Army's Seattle Field Hospital Closes After 3 Days, Without Treating a Single Patient

    The hastily built field hospital set up by the Army in Seattle's pro football stadium is shutting down without ever seeing a patient, so the service can shift resources where they're more urgently needed, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said. Medical equipment at the CenturyLink Field Event Center is being returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for use elsewhere, but the governor cautioned against reading too much into the move. "Don't let this decision give you the impression that we are out of the woods," Inslee said in a statement Wednesday.

  • Coronavirus has killed scores of Mexicans in New York. Their families are fighting to bring them home
    LA Times

    Coronavirus has killed scores of Mexicans in New York. Their families are fighting to bring them home

    Rojas is one of at least 150 Mexican citizens in the New York City area — the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic — who have died after becoming infected, according to Mexican authorities. Along with intense emotional anguish and a sudden economic void from the loss of crucial providers, their families must endure another blow: The crisis has made it almost impossible to ship bodies from back to Mexico for burial. Faced with overwhelmed morgues and funeral homes in New York, few flights and delays in issuing death certificates, the Mexican Foreign Ministry has advised the families to let their loved ones be cremated so the ashes can eventually be returned.

  • Almost Everything on Levi’s Site is 40 Percent Off
    Popular Mechanics

    Almost Everything on Levi’s Site is 40 Percent Off

    Time to change out of those sweats. From Popular Mechanics

  • Exclusive: Russia collecting intelligence on U.S. supply line failures amid coronavirus crisis, DHS warns
    Yahoo News

    Exclusive: Russia collecting intelligence on U.S. supply line failures amid coronavirus crisis, DHS warns

    Russian spies are likely using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to collect intelligence on U.S. supply lines, which have struggled to provide adequate medical equipment, according to an intelligence report issued earlier this week by the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by Yahoo News. The Russian intelligence services “likely are watching the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says says an April 6 intelligence bulletin produced by the DHS Counterintelligence Mission Center.

  • Reuters

    U.S. Navy destroyer transits Taiwan Strait on same day as Chinese drills

    A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday, the U.S. and Taiwan militaries said, the same day that Chinese fighter jets drilled in waters close to the democratically-ruled island. China, which considers Taiwan its own, has been angered by the Trump administration's stepped-up support for the island, such as more arms sales, U.S. patrols near it and a visit to Washington by Vice President-elect William Lai in February. Taiwan and China are also embroiled in a bitter spat about the former's lack of membership of the World Health Organization during the coronavirus outbreak, because of objections by Beijing, which views it as merely a Chinese province.

  • FBI arrests Texas man for coronavirus hoax meant to empty grocery stores
    Yahoo News Video

    FBI arrests Texas man for coronavirus hoax meant to empty grocery stores

    A Texas man is facing federal charges for allegedly posting on Facebook that he had paid a person with coronavirus to spread the virus in San Antonio-area grocery stores in an attempt to get people to stop shopping.

  • More than 370,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. Here's what we know about coronavirus survivors.
    Business Insider

    More than 370,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. Here's what we know about coronavirus survivors.

    Recovery by the numbers Noam Galai/Getty Images Although more than 372,000 people who had the coronavirus had recovered worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University database, the true number is probably far higher than that. While Johns Hopkins tracks case counts and death tolls reported by each county and region across the globe, data on recoveries is less precise. Many counties, states, territories, and regions don't report how many of their residents have recovered.

  • Ecuador buckles under virus, broken oil lines and old debt
    Associated Press

    Ecuador buckles under virus, broken oil lines and old debt

    Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno unveiled an emergency economic plan Friday aimed at rescuing the South American nation hard hit by the new coronavirus and then dealt a second blow when two large pipelines broke, halting critical crude exports. Moreno in a nationwide broadcast urged the nation to come together, saying that Ecuador's massive foreign debt he inherited from past governments will have to be renegotiated, while large businesses earnings over $1 million annually will have to contribute 5% of their profits. Drastic measures will also require residents who earn more than $500 monthly to pitch in, he said.

  • Boris Johnson walking in hospital as UK sees record death toll
    AFP

    Boris Johnson walking in hospital as UK sees record death toll

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to walk in hospital on Friday some 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19, as Britain recorded nearly 1,000 daily deaths from the virus for the first time. "The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery," a Downing Street spokesman said. Johnson left intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital on Thursday evening, three days after being admitted due to his then-worsening condition.

  • China Reclassifies Dogs from Livestock to Pets in Response to Coronavirus
    National Review

    China Reclassifies Dogs from Livestock to Pets in Response to Coronavirus

    China's agriculture ministry has reclassified dogs, which it previously deemed livestock, as pets in response to the coronavirus pandemic. “As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilization and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been 'specialized' to become companion animals, and internationally are not considered to be livestock, and they will not be regulated as livestock in China,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in guidelines published on Wednesday that are now open to public comment. The new coronavirus is thought to have originated in bats that then infected wild animals that were sold in the so-called wet markets of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

  • Rare look at stockpile handouts shows which states got ventilators, masks amid coronavirus
    USA TODAY

    Rare look at stockpile handouts shows which states got ventilators, masks amid coronavirus

    More than half the nearly 8,000 ventilators the federal stockpile sent to states to fight the coronavirus pandemic went to New York, while the rest were split among 14 other states and territories, a report from the federal government shows. The report was released Wednesday by the U.S. House Oversight Committee amid criticism from its chairwoman that states with the biggest COVID-19 problems didn't get enough supplies. It gives the nation its closest look yet at how the Strategic National Stockpile distributed much-needed ventilators, N95 respirators, surgical masks and other protective equipment across the country since the pandemic began.

  • Bloomberg

    Libya War Escalation Is Straining ‘Decimated’ Health System

    “And they're whistling past the graveyard, that's what they're doing.”The intensified fighting has closed down one of Tripoli's largest hospitals, which came under three days of shelling as the country reported at least 24 cases of coronavirus infections. It also followed the announcement of a humanitarian truce between the internationally recognized government in Tripoli and eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, who controls the country's shuttered oil fields and had set off the fighting last year when he tried to take the capital.“Every call for a truce, even when it's accepted by both sides, seems to inevitably lead to an escalation, both by the parties on the ground but also foreign sponsors,” Williams said. Over the past few weeks, drone strikes in support of the government in the capital, which is backed primarily by Turkey, have intensified, destroying a command center and killing one of Haftar's top commanders, while also targeting supply convoys.

  • Pence suggests coronavirus social distancing won’t end soon
    Yahoo News

    Pence suggests coronavirus social distancing won’t end soon

    President Trump has made no secret of his impatience to lift the social distancing measures that have about nine out of 10 Americans at home and the U.S. economy at a near standstill. But speaking at the daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force on Thursday evening, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads that task force, indicated that the end to those restrictions might not come anytime soon. Without offering specifics, Pence listed conditions that appear to be many weeks, if not many months, from being met.

  • India to export wheat to Afghanistan, Lebanon in diplomatic deals
    Reuters

    India to export wheat to Afghanistan, Lebanon in diplomatic deals

    India will export 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tonnes of the grain to Lebanon in diplomatic deals, the Indian farm minister said on Friday. Since India has produced more wheat than it consumes, New Delhi has decided to export the grain to Afghanistan and Lebanon after receiving requests from the two countries, Narendra Singh Tomar said in a Tweet. The Indian government has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, a farmers' cooperative, to supply wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon under a government-to-government deal, Tomar said.

  • Head of Global Strike Command Wants to Make Air Force Bombers Even More Lethal
    Military.com

    Head of Global Strike Command Wants to Make Air Force Bombers Even More Lethal

    With planned cuts and retirements coming to the U.S. Air Force's bomber inventory, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command wants to make the remaining aircraft even more lethal in the future. The Air Force plans to have a total of 165 to 175 bombers in its inventory once the B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber comes online. Gen. Timothy Ray has advocated for a larger fleet -- roughly 220 -- but until the B-21 Raider enters service in the latter part of the 2020s or early 2030s, he wants to make sure the current bomber fleets have the capability to carry a bigger variety of loads.

  • Italy and Austria share a border, but while one nation grapples with crippling coronavirus deaths, the other is preparing to lift its lockdown
    Business Insider

    Italy and Austria share a border, but while one nation grapples with crippling coronavirus deaths, the other is preparing to lift its lockdown

    David Visnjic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Austrian officials plan to begin incrementally loosening coronavirus restrictions starting with small shops on April 14 and larger businesses from May 1. The country's government took aggressive steps to put the nation of nearly 9 million people on lockdown in mid-March. "Austria has reacted faster and more restrictively than other countries.

  • We can't shelter in place forever: How the coronavirus lockdown might end
    LA Times

    We can't shelter in place forever: How the coronavirus lockdown might end

    Swann and other public health experts spoke to The Times about what a safe transition from our strange coronavirus reality to the regular life we yearn for could look like. How will public health officials decide when it's time to loosen stay-at-home restrictions? Public health officials will want to see a drastic reduction in the number of new coronavirus infections confirmed each day before they begin to relax current restrictions, scientists said.

  • Airlines and Trump administration haggle over payroll grants
    Associated Press

    Airlines and Trump administration haggle over payroll grants

    The Trump administration is proposing that a significant amount of the $25 billion in cash that airlines expected to keep workers on the job will instead be low-interest loans that big airlines will have to repay, according to two people familiar with the matter. The Treasury Department began sending proposals for aid to airlines on Friday. American Airlines and United Airlines confirmed receiving responses to their applications for grants.