Woke books and sensitivity readers have destroyed publishing

Atonement author Ian McEwan recently told the media that he thinks very little of “sensitivity readers.” The role, which became popular in the last few years, is given to someone who reads a book in order to think of ways in which it might be offensive to people. Yes, really.

“These mass hysterias, moral panics, sweep through populations every now and then,” McEwan said to AFP. “And I think this is one of them.” McEwan is no conservative, but he’s also not a fan of the ways certain writers and forms of expression have come under attack.

“Demanding a little more accounting of our colonial imperial past is a perfectly good demand,” McEwan said. “But saying we can’t read Nabokov or Conrad or whatever, seems beyond contempt.” The sensitivity reader isn’t the only specter plaguing the publishing industry as authors, editors, and stories have become more obsessed with race, class, and sexuality than prose and narrative.

The book industry needs an overhaul, if not for ideological reasons, at least for practical ones. The US publishing industry has plateaued, hovering around $25 billion in revenues from 2000 to 2020. With inflation, that’s a 32 per cent drop in revenue from the turn of the century to last year.

You can blame the economy or a lack of interest in reading. “But that’s not the whole story,” argues writer Alex Perez in a Free Press article that warns of “a growing politicisation inside the industry, which editors describe as a slowly percolating illiberalism that makes it difficult to publish books by authors who don’t adhere to the new dogma.”

First, there are the sensitivity readers. Puffin Books, home to the works of British children’s author Roald Dahl, worked with such readers to ensure the books “can continue to be enjoyed by all today,” The Telegraph reported earlier this year. The changes, of course, merely serve to make Dahl’s descriptive language less so, matching his prose more closely to an AI-generated, blandly safe-for-kids narrative.

It’s not just that actual stories are being altered, either proactively or posthumously. Some authors, if they don’t carry the right identities, are not being considered at all. “We flat-out decided we weren’t going to look at certain white male authors, because we didn’t want to be seen as acquiring that stuff,” a senior editor at a major publishing house told the Free Press.

James Patterson, author of more than 100 bestselling novels, complained about this phenomenon last year, saying that the decision to write off white male authors is “just another form of racism.”

Once the outrage cycle began, Patterson issued an apology, saying, “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard – in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

But Patterson was right the first time. Unfortunately for this shallow “diversity,” when publishing houses promote books by authors with elevated identities – transgender, black, etc. – many of these books have bombed.

After Flatiron Books bought transgender actor Elliot Page’s memoir for $3 million, it sold fewer than 68,000 copies, a poor showing for celebrity memoir at an imprint owned by Macmillan, one of the Big Five publishing houses.

Similarly, “Dial Press, a Random House imprint, bought Lucky Red – described as ‘a genre-bending queer feminist Western... following a young woman’s transformation from forlorn orphan to successful prostitute to revenge-seeking gunfighter’ – for more than $500,000,” the Free Press reports. “So far, it’s sold about 3,500 copies.”

While major publishing houses are busy maximising their ideological purity and preventing themselves from making money, independent publishers are filling the gap.

In 2021, former Simon & Schuster and Hachette executives founded All Seasons Press, which brands itself as “anti-censorship and pro-free speech.” It has published books including former Levi’s executive Jennifer Sey’s “Levi’s Unbuttoned: The Woke Mob Took My Job But Gave Me My Voice” and journalist Chadwick Moore’s biography of Tucker Carlson, a New York Times bestseller.

Heresy Press, founded this year, “promotes the ‘radical middle’ that lies between the narrow ideological, non-aesthetic interests presently flourishing on both the left and the right.”

The publisher calls out woke culture and sensitivity readers specifically: “We discourage authors from descending into self-censorship, we don’t blink at alleged acts of cultural appropriation, and we won’t pander to the presumed sensitivities of hypothetical readers.”

Its website currently lists two novels and a short story collection, which promises to explore “uncharted literary territory” at “at a time when the American publishing industry increasingly perceives fiction lovers as rather delicate creatures – easily offended, allergic to ambiguity, afraid to venture outside their comfort zones.”

While legacy publishing houses fight internal battles over how many non-politically correct narratives to feature or how many white male writers make them part of the patriarchy, independent publishing houses are arising with a simple ethos: tell good stories without censorship. If traditional publishers hope to start making money again, they may want to take a page from their competitors’ book.

