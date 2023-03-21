Woke up, Republicans! How the GOP misses the point of UN’s climate change report | Opinion

2
Jack Ohman
·1 min read

The latest U.N. climate change report comes out, and the GOP’s latest metaphor rolls out, again.

Said the United Nations chief in reaction to the report: “Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once.” The UN chief is calling on every country and every sector to massively fast-track efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Meanwhile, Republican congressional members keep pushing for more fossil fuel exploration and look to undo actions Democrats have taken to confront global warming.

