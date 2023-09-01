Woke rows undermine National Trust influence, says Lord Sumption

Lord Sumption says he hopes to ‘help heal current divisions about the trust’s core mission’ - Geoff Pugh

The National Trust’s influence and power is being undermined by woke rows, Lord Sumption has said as he announced he is running for the charity’s council.

The former Supreme Court judge said that he is seeking election because the trust is the “most remarkable non-government conservation organisation in the world” with a record for preservation that is “unequalled in any other country”.

The revered historian added: “I am of course aware of current disputes about the trust’s mission, which I regard as unfortunate, for they undermine its influence and its power for good.”

In recent years, the charity has faced anger over a number of decisions that have led to accusations that it is following a “woke agenda”, including by producing a report that linked Winston Churchill to colonialism and slavery.

Bosses have been accused of “dumbing down” by removing important items from display and turning historic homes into “theme parks” designed for children. There was also backlash after they “outed” a country squire who left the charity his manor and asked staff to wear rainbow lanyards.

Lord Sumption, a fellow of the Royal Historical Society, said that he would hope to “help heal current divisions about the trust’s core mission” and earn the confidence of both members and management “by focusing on those things that unite them”.

Despite his experience, he has not been endorsed by the trust as a one of their five preferred candidates and The Telegraph understands he was not even interviewed by the nominations committee.

Lady Violet Manners says 'the trust has become distracted by a political agenda that detracts from its mission'

A National Trust spokesman said the committee’s task “is to recommend to members those candidates who most closely meet the criteria agreed by the council”, including supporting the “strategic ‘everyone welcome’ priority by improving diversity generally across its community”.

“It wouldn’t be fair to other candidates to discuss the number that went forward to meet the committee,” the spokesman added.

Lord Sumption, who is standing independently, has been backed by members’ campaign group Restore Trust.

In his election statement, released by the trust on Friday, Lord Sumption said: “The trust’s focus should remain firmly on conserving landscapes, buildings and collections for future generations, but attention will also need to be paid to newer challenges, notably mitigating the effect of climate change on land and buildings and considering how land can be managed in harmony with the environment.”

There are five vacancies and members will vote before the results are announced at the charity’s AGM in November. The council appoints the chairman, deputy chairman and members of the board of trustees and holds them to account.

Restore Trust is also backing Philip Gibbs, Andrew Gimson, Lady Violet Manners, and Philip Merricks.

A spokesman for the group said: “We have identified five outstandingly qualified candidates who will contribute a range of relevant experience and expertise to the council.

“We are particularly disappointed that the National Trust has not taken the opportunity to recommend someone of Lord Sumption’s calibre to the members for election.

“Lord Sumption is one of the finest legal minds of his generation, as well as an exceptionally gifted historian with a passion for historic buildings. It is unbelievable that the National Trust is not jumping at the opportunity to have his advice and expertise.”

‘Distracted by political agenda’

Lady Violet, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, warned that “the trust has become distracted by a political agenda that detracts from its mission”.

“While heritage needs to remain relevant and interesting for visitors, the trust must not view its history through the political lens of today when conserving the past,” she said.

Mr Gimson, The Telegraph’s former sketch writer and the author of books on British monarchs and prime ministers, including Boris Johnson, argued in his pitch for election that in recent years the trust has “strayed from its proper purposes”.

He added: “It has made knowledgeable long-serving staff redundant, indulged in managerial gobbledygook, promoted a self-hating conception of history, and suppressed well-founded criticism from members.”

Candidates backed by the National Trust include James Dixon, a former civil servant and CEO of Peak District National Park Authority, who said that his priorities include “ensuring properties are viable and heritage is maintained to the highest standards” and “reaching out to create more meaningful connections with a more diverse network”.

The charity has also backed Inga Grimsey, former head of The Royal Horticultural Society, who is standing for re-election, and her current council peer Sarah Hollingdale, who is calling for the trust to continue “telling difficult stories honestly”.

It is set to be another heated AGM for the National Trust, which is facing challenges over the ways in which council members are elected and resolutions are voted on.

Restore Trust has placed a resolution calling for the removal of a “quick-vote” system, which it says is undemocratic and “skews the outcome” of decisions in favour of the charity’s leadership.

The meeting will also see a debate on the decision not to restore Clandon House to its original state after the 18th century Palladian mansion was gutted by fire in 2015.

The AGM will take place in Swindon on Nov 11.

