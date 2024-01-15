Woking councillors to decide on planned 11-storey office block

Plans for an 11-storey office block in the centre of Woking will go before councillors on Tuesday.

A redevelopment is proposed following the demolition of the current buildings on the site, including Victorian terraces containing shops and offices.

The site sits between Church Street East, Chobham Road and Christchurch Way in the town centre.

Woking Chamber of Commerce and Surrey Chambers of Commerce showed their support for the scheme.

The plans, submitted by Acklam Investments Limited, are recommended for approval by officers at Woking Borough Council.

A decision will be made at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

