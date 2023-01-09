Wolcott police charge Vernon man with enticing minor

Jan. 9—VERNON — Wolcott police charged a Vernon man last week with enticing a minor by computer after he was confronted by a nonprofit organization posing as a teenage girl.

Gregory Yount, 58, of 401 Talcottville Road, was arrested Friday in Vernon, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said.

Officers responded to the Dunkin' Donuts at 478 Wolcott Road in Wolcott on Dec. 31 for a report of a group of people confronting a man they called a "child molester."

Police said Predator Catchers Inc. held Yount until police arrived. A member of the organization gave officers several binders containing text messages and FaceTime interactions between Yount and a fictitious female teenager created by the group.

Predator Catchers describes its mission as seeking online child predators.

Police said the interactions began in the beginning of December and ended on Dec. 31, when a meeting was set up between Yount and the fictitious 13-year-old. They were to meet at the Dunkin' Donuts, get a hotel room, and have sex.

Yount was held on $75,000 bond and arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday. He was released on a promise to appear in court Feb. 2.

