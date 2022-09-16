Wolf given 75 years for murder

Sep. 15—ELKHART — Jordan Wolf, 23, of Elkhart, was sentenced Thursday to 75 years in prison for the killing of Forrest Howard, and is now also at risk of a civil contempt of court.

Howard, 27, of South Bend, was killed June 19, 2021, after Wolf and his father, Steven Loy, attempted to rob him in front of a home on South Fifth Street.

On Aug. 19, Wolf was found guilty of one count of murder by a jury and pleaded guilty to the use of a firearm, a sentence enhancement.

Thursday morning, during the scheduled sentencing, it was revealed by Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno that Wolf's girlfriend, Kacee Ouimet, had allegedly recorded the live-streamed jury trial.

Christofeno expressed his disappointment regarding the situation, telling Wolf, "It's somewhat impractical to talk about a contempt that would go at the end of the prison sentence. I certainly am aware of the sentence that you face and you are, too."

Christofeno elected to finish the sentencing hearing and then readdress the possibility of contempt for both Wolf and Ouimet. Howard's aunt, Amy Reimschisel, and his mother, Jill Mohan, spoke to Wolf prior to the sentencing.

"I worry daily about Forrest's two sisters," Mohan admitted. She added that he saw no remorse from Wolf before or during the trial and saw no reason for lenience in sentencing.

Public Defender Jeffrey Majerek told the court that, per letters submitted by Wolf's mother and the mother of his child, Wolf's connection he developed with his birth father around the age of 14 coincided with the onset of criminal history and drug usage in Wolf.

"If you read the letters written by his family, the drugs that, it's just an example, a story for our time, of what drugs can do to ravage someone's life," Majerek said. He asked the court to consider Wolf a "salvageable person if he's taken from the drugs."

He requested 60 years, which would include a five-year enhancement on the murder charge for gun enhancement and suspension of any time over 60 years.

On the other hand, Elkhart County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joel Williams indicated that Wolf had a plan, which he had texted Loy about, to rob Howard.

"For what?" Williams said. "Some marijuana that was in the bag? It's senseless, needless, killing of a human being ... the effect on the family, obviously from their testimony, has been great."

He discussed at least five juvenile cases, and several as an adult, including probation violations, pointing them out as potential aggregators to the sentence. He added as an additional aggravator that Howard was shot three times, and accused Wolf of having a disdain for authority.

"He's been given opportunity after opportunity with respect to other alternatives like probation, enhanced sentencing factors and he's taken no advantage of them," Williams said. "He even indicated in his PSI (presentence investigation report) that he has gang affiliates with the Dirty White Boys."

Williams asked for 65 years on the murder charge, and an additional 15 years consecutive to the murder charge for the firearm enhancement. He also requested, per the family, to cover a portion of the funeral expenses for Howard, at $3,099, but asked it be reduced to a judgment.

Majerek indicated that Wolf stated he was agreeable to paying those funeral expenses prior to the sentencing hearing.

Wolf, prior to sentencing, did send condolences to the family.

"I don't know what it feels like to lose a kid, but I just recently lost my dad the week after I got found guilty," he said.

Wolf explained that on Aug. 26, Loy was killed in a motorcycle crash at South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue in South Bend.

"I know the pain," he said. "I know the hurt and I just want to send my condolences to them."

Christofeno told Wolf that he was struck by letters from his family.

"They still see you as that sweet little boy and that is very natural for parents," he said. "The problem is, that sweet little boy, for me, was a long time ago, and your actions in this case totally decimated two families — Forrest Howard's family, and your family, Mr. Wolf. You caused an incredible amount of pain not only to Forrest Howard's family but to your own family. ... I'm not sure that the people writing those letters intended that to be the message to me, but that's what the message was."

Christofeno gave Wolf credit as a mitigating circumstance for already having accepted the use of a gun, adding that he doesn't hold it against him that he went to trial for the murder charge itself, and said Wolf's own statement during the hearing accepting responsibility was also mitigating, as well as his young age at the time of the offense, his addiction problems, mental health issues, and he noted that it was also his first felony conviction.

He then went on to explain the aggravating circumstances, which included having Oiumet record the livestream broadcast of the trial; prior criminal history; being on bond, probation, and having an open case during the time of the crime, along with having several previous probation violations and acknowledging gang affiliation; being on various drugs the day of the crime and arrest, among other things, and he noted that Wolf is likely to re-offend again based on his Indiana Risk Assessment System testing score.

Wolf was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the charge of murder with an enhancement of eight years for aggravating circumstance — with an additional enhancement of 12 years for use of a firearm, for a grand total of 75 years. Upon questioning, Wolf noted that he did intend to appeal and will be appointing council for the appeal. He was also ordered to reimburse the family for funeral expenses as a judgment.

Following sentencing, the judge spoke with Ouimet, who was accused of unlawfully recording the livestream of Wolf's jury trial, informing her that the decision could cost her time in jail. Majerek told the court that because he handled Wolf's case, it would be a conflict if his office was also appointed for Ouimet's civil case and requested private council be appointed for her. Pauline Michalos of Elkhart Legal Aid Services was appointed. A maximum sanction would be 180 days in jail, although fines or fees may also be included. Ouimet's initial hearing on the violation of contempt will be held Oct. 13.

DA'QUAVION WILEY

Da'quavion Wiley, 17, appeared in court Thursday for his initial hearing on a charge of murder. He and Alvin Sanders III, 20, are believed by the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney's office to be responsible for the May 1, 2021, shooting of a 15-year-old boy who was found outside a McKinley Avenue home, shot in the neck.

During the hearing, Wiley told the court that he already had an attorney, but hadn't gotten to speak with his mother yet to find out who his attorney was. He agreed to allow the court to appoint a public defender until he can figure it out.

Wiley's pretrial status conference is scheduled for Oct. 13; omnibus date, Nov. 10; trial status conference, March 9; and jury trial, April 3. He's facing an advisory term of 55 years in prison with up to 10 additional years for aggravating circumstances.

ALBERTO AVELINO ALVAREZ

Alberto Avelino Alvarez moved to continue his trial due to his attorney being out of town the week of Oct. 17. The trial was moved to April 3.

Avelino-Alvarez, 21, Elkhart, is accused of murder in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Stevens Avenue April 28.

DOMINIQUE EDWARDS

An Elkhart man accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting his own father declined to confirm his trial date through written confirmation or in court on Thursday.

Dominique Edwards, 27, who is accused of shooting his father, Anthony Shaw, in the 1600 block of Steven's Avenue on Nov. 20, 2020, faces charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

Edwards implied to Christofeno that he did not understand many of the questions directly related to the time and date of the trial, but acknowledged that he understood that the trial would take place whether he was there or not.

His trial is scheduled for Feb. 20.

JAMES DAVIS III

A man accused of a Sept. 3 robbery told the court he did it on purpose in an attempt to get help for addiction recovery.

During his initial hearing on Thursday, James Davis III, 37, told the court he doesn't want to waste time or money fighting the accusation, and implied that he intentionally committed the crimes he's accused of in order to get the help he needed. Davis is accused of robbery, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a syringe,

"I've already got you tied up. I've got two district attorneys tied up," he told Christofeno. "Why involve somebody else that would be valuable to the community? ... I absolutely do not want to waste your time more, your honor."

He told Christofeno that he's been struggling with addiction for over a dozen years and just wants to get clean.

"I'm not worried about evidence. I'm worried about getting my life back together," he told Christofeno. "I'm worried about paying society back for what I did. ... I want justice. I'm hoping for a lot of grace, but I want justice. ... I need help."

In the end, Davis did agree to follow Christofeno's recommendation and be appointed a public defender. With a bond set at $25,000, he told Christofeno that if the court decided to lower it enough to allow him to be released following the bond report, he had immediate plans to enter into a program at Life Treatment Center in South Bend.

As of Thursday, though, the pretrial conference was scheduled for Oct. 13, and his jury trial for April 13.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.