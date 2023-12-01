Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby

Chelsea, Alabama, Mayor Tony Pickesimer confirmed Friday that a wolf-hybrid pet killed an Alabama infant. The animal was euthanized at the scene in Shelby County, Alabama. Photo by Cindy Matthews/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An exotic wolf-hybrid pet killed an Alabama baby at a home in Chelsea, Ala., Mayor Tony Picksimer confirmed Friday.

The animal was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian at the request of law enforcement, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival at the hospital, the infant was pronounced dead due to injuries suspected to have been caused by the animal," the Shelby County Sheriff's department said in a statement. "The animal is described as a wolf-hybrid and was reportedly kept as a pet by the family of the infant."

Law enforcement was able to get the infant away from the animal and transported to a hospital but the child died.

Pickesimer said on Facebook: "It's been confirmed that one of our children here in Chelsea was killed by an exotic family pet and succumbed to their injuries yesterday afternoon after being taken to the hospital by Chelsea Fire & Rescue. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event. We lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts. No further details are available at this time."

Deputies responded to the scene in Chelsea at approximately 12:54 p.m. Thursday after a 911 call about an animal attack involving an infant.

An investigation continues into the circumstances that led to the infant's death. A wolf hybrid is the offspring from mating a wolf with a dog.