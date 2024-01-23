A wolf moon will howl over SC soon. Here’s when and what to know about it

The first full moon and overall moon phase of the new year is set to take place Thursday evening over South Carolina skies.

January’s full moon, called the wolf moon, will occur at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. At this time, the moon will be entirely illuminated by the sun’s rays, so be sure to look for it to rise from the northeastern horizon around sunset in the evening.

This month’s full moon is the last moon phase in January.

The Wolf Moon reflects on Lake Wylie on Jan. 23. “Despite seeing the ice and snow on the ground, the full moon called the Snow Moon doesn’t occur until Feb. 22,” Peggy Shealy said. “Let’s hope we don’t have a repeat storm then.” Courtesy of Peggy Shealy

Why is it called the wolf moon?

January’s full moon is widely known as the wolf moon, as wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other known names of January’s full moon include the center moon, as it refers to the idea that this month’s moon roughly marks the middle of the cold season, and other names that seem to emphasize the coldness of the season, which include the cold moon, frost exploding moon, freeze up moon, and severe moon.

Will it impact tides along South Carolina’s coast?

Those living in coastal regions of South Carolina can expect to experience spring tides due to this month’s full moon.

With the onset of an upcoming full moon, local tides will be impacted and will act as spring tides.

A spring tide is “a tide just after a new or full moon, when there is the greatest difference between high and low water,” as detailed by the Oxford Dictionary.

Tide height comparisons for January showing their relation to the moon’s phase can be found at Tidetime.org for three coastal South Carolina locations at the following hyperlinks:

The full moon schedule for 2024

Here is a list of all the full moons that will take place this year and their peak illumination times in the Eastern Time Zone, according to timeanddate.com.

Jan. 25: This full moon will occur at 12:54 p.m. It’s called the wolf moon.

Feb. 24: This full moon will occur at 7:30 a.m. It’s called the snow moon.

March 25: This full moon will occur at 3:00 a.m. It’s called the worm moon.

April 23: This full moon will occur at 7:48 p.m. It’s called the pink moon.

May 23: This full moon will occur at 9:53 a.m. It’s called the flower moon.

June 21: This full moon will occur at 9:07 p.m. It’s called the strawberry moon.

July 21: This full moon will occur at 6:17 a.m. It’s called the buck moon.

Aug. 19: This full moon will occur at 2:25 p.m. It’s called the sturgeon moon.

Sept. 17: This moon will occur at 10:34 p.m. It’s called the corn/harvest moon.

Oct. 17: This moon will occur at 7:26 a.m. It’s called the hunter’s moon.

Nov. 15: This full moon will occur at 4:28 p.m. It’s called the beaver moon.

Dec. 15: This full moon will occur at 4:01 a.m. It’s called the cold moon.