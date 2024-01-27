A wolf moon and a lone fisherman make up Florida Today Photo of the Week, Jan. 22-28, 2024

Photo of the Week: Jan. 28, 2024

A lone fisherman paddles through the Thousand Islands on the Banana River hoping for an early morning catch on a misty day.

The full wolf moon hung above the mangroves early on Jan. 25.

Those of us who don't drag ourselves out of bed before sunrise, and don't live near the water, wouldn't know that. Thankfully, photojournalist Malcolm Denemark, who lives near the Banana River, is an early riser.

The result: a serene Photo of the Week featuring the first full moon of the year and an angler who, like Denemark, finds beauty in the early morning hours.

Denemark woke up that day to a misty view from his house, and headed to the water with his camera.

More: Photo of the Week: January 15-21, 2024

"A slight fog gave the scene an eerie effect," said Denemark. "Then I heard a slight splash, and saw an early morning fisherman paddling slowly through the Thousand Islands, fishing along the mangroves. I waited for the fisherman and took the shot."

And we slugabeds appreciate it.

More: Photo of the Week: Jan. 8-14, 2024

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Lone angler finds serene scene as wolf moon hangs over Banana River