A wolf moon will rise over Kansas soon. Here’s the best time for you to catch a glimpse

The first full moon of 2024 will rise Thursday, and it’s known as the Wolf Moon, as well as the Ice Moon, the Moon after Yule, the Old Moon and more.

January’s full moon is called the “wolf” moon because wolves are typically active in mid-winter. Moon names often come from Indigenous and European tradition. The Farmers’ Almanac says the wolf moon’s name is thought to have English origins.

Here’s when you can catch a glimpse of the wolf moon, as well as supermoons and other full moons in the Wichita area this year.

When can you see the wolf moon in Wichita?

The 2024 wolf moon will become full at 11:54 a.m. Central Standard Time Jan. 25, according to NASA, and will appear full for about three days.

Although the wolf moon will be full before noon Thursday, Forbes recommends looking a few minutes after sunset to get a better view without sun obstruction.

The sun will set at 5:44 p.m. in Wichita Thursday, according to online global clock Time and Date, and the skies will likely be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 36 degrees, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Be sure to check out the @NASAMoon guide for a full list of dates, the best ways to view, how to photograph the Moon, and more! https://t.co/NDtwaJn3dq:: — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) January 22, 2024

The Kansas Astronomical Observers will hold a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Lake Afton Public Observatory, and visitors are welcome to attend.

More full moons in 2024

If you miss Thursday’s wolf moon, you will have 11 more chances to catch a full moon this year, including a few full supermoons.

Here’s this year’s full moon calendar, with information from Space.com:

Jan. 25: Wolf moon Feb. 24: Snow moon March 25: Worm moon April 23: Pink moon May 23: Flower moon June 21: Strawberry moon July 21: Buck moon Aug. 19: Sturgeon moon (supermoon and blue moon) Sept. 17: Harvest moon (supermoon and partial lunar eclipse) Oct. 17: Hunter’s moon (supermoon) Nov. 15: Beaver moon (supermoon) Dec. 15: Cold moon

Full moons have multiple names, and many come from Indigenous cultures. The Farmers’ Almanac uses Indigenous moon names, along with monikers from colonial America and other North American sources.

In addition to the 12 full moons, a total solar eclipse will occur April 8. Wichita residents will have a chance to see a partial eclipse that day around 12:31 p.m.