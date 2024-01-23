The wolf moon will be in the sky this week. Here's how and when to see it

North Jerseyans could see up to five planets in the sky when the latest full moon arrives later this week, astronomers say.

The event, known as a wolf moon, will reach full peak at 12:54 p.m. Thursday, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It will mark 2024's first full moon, a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is located on the exact opposite side of Earth from the sun.

Residents in and around New York City can see both Saturn and Jupiter shortly after sunset Thursday, the astronomy website Space.com says. Venus will rise the next morning at 5:11 a.m. local time, followed by Mercury at 6:05 a.m. and Mars at 6:09 a.m.

A wolf moon is the name given by the Old Farmer's Almanac to the first full moon of the year each January. The term is a reference to the howling of wolves that is generally more common this time of year.

Other names for January's full moon were coined by Native American tribes and allude to the cold weather in the season, according to the Almanac. The monikers include center moon — named for the moon occurring roughly in the center of the winter — along with cold moon, frost exploding moon, freeze up moon and severe moon.

The wolf moon is one of several notable astronomy events taking place in the first few months of 2024, according to the USA TODAY Network.

SAD: What's the best treatment for seasonal affective disorder? A guide for winter blues in NJ

The second full moon of the year, known as the snow moon, will rise Feb. 24. On March 25, the full moon will graze an outer region of the Earth's shadow to create what is called a penumbral lunar eclipse.

The main event, however, is the total solar eclipse on April 8 that will turn the day into an "eerie twilight," according to a 2023 preview article. The path will travel through the United States from Texas to Maine, missing New Jersey but crossing New York and Pennsylvania during the event.

The April phenomenon will be the most significant eclipse in the U.S. since August 2017, and the last total solar eclipse visible in the country until 2044.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wolf moon: What is it, how to see it in NJ this week