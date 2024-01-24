A wolf moon will soon shine over California. Here’s when and how to see it

A wolf moon will soon cast its light over California.

The first full moon of 2024 will rise at 9:54 a.m. Thursday and set at 8:59 a.m. Friday, according to timeanddate.com.

January’s full moon is known as the wolf moon due to the howling wolves often heard during wintertime, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that isn’t accurate,” the almanac said on its website. “Howling and other wolf vocalizations are heard in the wintertime to locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, define territory and coordinate hunting.”

What else is January’s full moon called?

According to timeanddate.com, full moon names come from Native Americans as well as medieval English, Celtic and neo-Pagan interpretations.

The name “wolf moon” likely has Celtic and Old English origins, the world clock website said.

Other ways to refer to January’s full moon include stay home moon, noon after Yule and quiet moon. Some Native Americans may also call it the severe moon or center moon.

EarthSky, an astronomy and science resource, said it’s also called the cold moon, frost exploding moon, freeze up moon and hard moon by Indigenous groups.

