Wolf Popper LLP Investigates eBay Dirty Tricks and Former CEO's $57 Million Exit Package

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims against members of the board of directors of eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), concerning what The Wall Street Journal described as "a weekslong harassment campaign" against the authors of an eBay-themed newsletter, "that included threatening emails and tweets, fake Craigslist posts" and "mysterious deliveries," and other dirty tricks. That campaign led a Massachusetts U.S. attorney's office to charge six former eBay executives and employees with various crimes.

Wolf Popper's investigation also includes the payment of a $57 million exit package to the Company's former CEO, despite his being dismissed, at least in part, because of the Company's internal investigation into these same dirty tricks. According to Carl Stine, a partner at Wolf Popper LLP, "The payment by the Company of $57 million to Wenig is outrageous considering his potential role in these activities."

Shareholders of eBay seeking more information about Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in corporate governance and derivative lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2019 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

