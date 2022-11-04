Wolf pups were born in Colorado for the first time in 80 years. Three are suspected dead.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — ​​​​Colorado Parks and Wildlife says three wolves killed across the border in Wyoming last month are believed to be the same pups that were the first to be born in Colorado in around 80 years.

The wildlife agency said it received reports Oct. 14 that three black sub-adult female wolves were legally killed about 10 miles into Wyoming. The agency added that it followed up with the reporting party and Wyoming Game and Fish Department regarding the incident.

"Based on information that has been provided to us and proximity to Colorado, we believe it may have been part of the North Park pack,'' Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in an email Monday. "It is not uncommon for the North Park pack to travel into and out of Wyoming. Until such a time where CPW can observe this pack in Colorado, no confirmation is possible."

Reports of the age and color of the dead wolves closely match that of young pack members, and the pack's known territory includes Jackson County as well as southern Wyoming. The approximately 18-month-old pups would now be nearly full grown.

It is unknown how many of the pack members remain.

Both state wildlife agencies referred the Coloradoan to Wyoming's 2022 annual report, which will be released in April 2023, regarding further information. That report does not detail individual wolf killings in the state, where wolves can be legally killed year-round without a permit, but does so in aggregate form, per Wyoming law.

It is legal to kill wolves in Wyoming but not in Colorado, except to protect human life.

Washington: Endangered gray wolves die after being poisoned in Washington state, wildlife officials say

New additions: Wolves spotted in federally-protected Cascade Mountains amid slowest growth rate since 2016

What is the North Park pack and why is it important?

The North Park pack consists of a gray adult male and black adult female that naturally migrated into Colorado several years ago. They produced six black pups in late April or early May 2021 in Jackson County, not far from the Wyoming border.

Story continues

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is in the process of creating an initial wolf management and recovery plan to present to the Colorado Wildlife Commission.

John Murtaugh, the Colorado-based Defenders of Wildlife representative for the Rockies and Plains, said if the wolves killed prove to be from the North Park pack, it confirms the need for the narrowly passed voter-mandated reintroduction of wolves west of the Continental Divide in Colorado no later than by the end of next year.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Wolves born for the first time in Colorado in 80 years may now be dead