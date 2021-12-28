‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ just moved to Miami. He’s already fitting in like a local

As everyone still believes Miami is the promised land, we keep getting flashy new residents by the droves.

The latest addition to the 305? The Wolf of Wall Street, aka Jordan Belfort.

Belfort, who recently eloped in Las Vegas with his third wife, Argentine model Cristina Invernizzi, has set down stakes in the Magic City from Los Angeles, according to a release from his publicist.

The former stockbroker, the subject of the 2013 Leonardo DiCaprio movie based on Belfort’s memoir of the same name, is already a staple on the social scene.

You’ll spot the Bronx native doing what many Miami people do, taking selfies, eating at hot spots like Carbone and cruising Biscayne Bay near his waterfront mansion.

To further prove he is completely entrenched in the scene, Belfort even revealed his very own NFT at Art Basel. The piece with photographer David Yarrow shows the motivational speaker’s glamorous life in the 15 years since his release from prison. Belfort served 22 months after being convicted of securities fraud and money laundering in the infamous “pump and dump” scheme depicted in the classic flick.

The NFT sees Belfort partying on a yacht surrounded by helicopters, models and FBI agents off the California coast.

Oh, the final touch: Belfort has a tequila coming out: Mezcal Santo Inferno.

We think he’s going to like it here.