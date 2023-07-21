Wolfforth man accepts 50-year sentence in infant son's shaking death

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 25-year-old man was sentenced Friday morning to 50 years in prison for killing his 3-month-old son by shaking him more than a year ago.

Joey Benito Ortega Jr., who has been held at the the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Nov. 23, 2021, arrest, appeared with his attorney, Matt Morrow, in the 364th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury on a family member. The charge is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Ortega

Ortega admitted to causing the severe injuries that hospitalized his son, Benjamin.

Prosecutor Barron Slack said the victim's family was pleased with the outcome of the case.

"They're very happy with the legal resul,t especially without having to go to trial and just go through that ... It's very sad, but I think they were very pleased with the result, we are too," he said.

Ortega will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Slack said he expects Ortega will likely serve more than half of his sentence before he is considered for parole.

"We don't see eligibility resulting in parole at the first time or soon," he said. "I would expect he's going to do decades, three or more decades in prison, at least then we'll just see. It'll be in the parole board's hands now."

Ortega's charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began when officers were dispatched about 4:40 a.m. Nov. 22, 2021, to University Medical Center where a 3-month-old boy was suffering from a brain bleed, according to an arrest warrant.

The boy also suffered a rib fracture that appeared to be healing.

A doctor caring for the boy believed the child's injuries weren't survivable.

The next day, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joseph Gilliam said the boy died shortly after midnight.

A pediatrician told detectives that the boy suffered injuries including bleeding in the brain and eyes that were consistent with child abuse, specifically by being shaken violently. The doctor told investigators those injuries would have appeared shortly after he was shaken, the warrant states.

During an interview with a detective, Ortega said he was caring for his son and daughter while their mother was at work.

He said he laid down his son that evening and went to get his daughter ready for bed.

When he checked on his son nine minutes later, he said the boy was gasping for breath, called 911 and a dispatcher guided him through CPR.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office responded about 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 2021 to Ortega's home in the 12110 block of FM 179 in Wolfforth for a medical emergency and the boy was taken to UMC where he arrived in cardiac arrest.

Ortega initially denied hurting his son or knowing anything about how he was injured.

The detective told Ortega that the boy's injuries were inconsistent with natural causes and Ortega reportedly tried to explain the injuries as a result of hugging his son too hard while trying to soothe him.

However, Ortega became emotional and reportedly told the detective that he didn't intentionally harm his son, saying he became frustrated with the boy and shook him.

He showed the detective how he held his son under his arms and shaking him, the warrant states.

Slack said after the hearing that based on the investigation and Ortega's statements to police, his actions did appear to be driven by a momentary loss of self-control.

"Parenting can be difficult sometimes and others, I think people that maybe they're young or they're just don't have the control over their temper or anger, it seems to be that the injuries that led to this were severe, were immediate, kind of a one time deal, I believe is what the fatality was," he said.

However, Slack said the 50-year sentence was the appropriate punishment for Ortega's actions that night, which he described as intentional.

"Even in a moment of anger, it doesn't suspend your knowledge of how fragile the child is," he said. "It doesn't excuse it lawfully. Whether you were cold and calculated when you harm a 3-month-old or whether it is an intentional action but that flows out of anger or frustration. We'll probably never exactly how the injuries were affected or exactly the mental state of the person, but from some of the things in his statement, and his age, you may suspect that he lost control and harmed a child in an egregious way."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Wolfforth Man accepts 50-year sentence in infant's death