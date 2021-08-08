Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe
·7 min read

By Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe

BEIJING (Reuters) - In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company's biggest market and ticket to its electric future.

Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry body which simulated a front-on driver's side collision, a test that's been widely used in the United States for around a decade.

The car was mangled. The crash-test video went viral, attracting millions of views and triggering a social media furore across China, where the German auto king's success is built on its reputation for superior quality and engineering.

Volkswagen was not obliged to do anything - the Passat had passed the Chinese regulator's frontal collision test, the same test that's used in much of Europe, and one that the carmaker and many industry experts believe better reflects driving conditions in China.

Nonetheless, Wolfsburg acted swiftly, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. Days after the test results were announced, it assembled a team of dozens of engineers and managers to work with SAIC-Volkswagen, the 50/50 joint venture that makes Passats in China, they said.

In early 2020, that team decided that strengthening metal components should be added to the front of all new Passats and a variety of other models made at the Shanghai-based venture, at a cost of about 400 yuan ($62) per vehicle, according to the sources.

That structural modification, details of which have not been previously reported, would amount to tens of millions of dollars for the hundreds of thousands of vehicles that would be affected at the venture a year, the sources said. It was a significant cost for a company that had said it was trying to trim manufacturing costs in China and globally.

The intervention in the face of online consumer activism underlines the importance of China, the world's biggest car market, and one which Volkswagen is relying on to fund its 35-billion-euro ($42 billion) transition to electric vehicles and make good on its pledge to overtake Tesla Inc to become global EV leader by 2025.

Global automakers' expensive renunciation of oil comes at a time when they can no longer count on the dominance they have enjoyed in decades gone by in China, where they're feeling the heat from local gasoline and electric players challenging them on technology and design.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said it developed products specifically for the Chinese market and that the test failed by the Passat had simulated a head-on collision between two cars, a scenario it said was less likely in China than the United States.

"In China there are central barriers on the highways," Volkswagen added. "In China there aren't normally as many trucks or pickup trucks compared to U.S. traffic scenarios."

Asked about the 400-yuan modification, the spokesperson said Volkswagen was constantly improving its products according to customer feedback, and to make them safer.

'UTMOST IMPORTANCE FOR VW'S HEALTH'

It's difficult to compare designs of Passats across Volkswagen's markets as they are often fundamentally different vehicles built on different production platforms.

The new Passat in China was the first model to have such a structural modification when it was rolled out in mid-2020, according to the sources. It passed the insurance industry test that its predecessor had failed.

But the reputational and financial damage has proved more persistent for Volkswagen, which has been the top-selling foreign carmaker in China and has made largely healthy profits during its over three decades there, the longest of any overseas player.

Volkswagen's profit per vehicle in the country has fallen from levels of 1,400-1,500 euros around 2015 to around 1,000 euros and even closer to 800 euros in most recent quarters, according to Bernstein analysts who described China as "of utmost importance for VW's financial health".

Sales of the Passat, and more broadly at the venture with SAIC Motor, have slumped - something Volkswagen has attributed mainly to the backlash over the failed crash test, as well as product lineup issues and a global chip shortage.

In a sign of the financial pressures facing the industry, one internal memo, seen by Reuters, showed SAIC-Volkswagen's finance team ordered managers to cut costs at workshops by 30% in 2019, versus the year before, when China's car sales dropped for the first time since 1990s.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the Bernstein profitability figures or the internal memo.

SAIC-Volkswagen's revenue dropped 26% to 174.5 billion yuan last year versus 2019, while profit fell 23% to 31 billion yuan. Sales of the Passat, once one of the best-sellers in its sedan class before the insurance body's test, fell 32% to 145,805 vehicles, according to consultancy LMC Automotive.

While the COVID-19 pandemic clearly played a big role, the decline at the venture was far steeper than the overall 6.8% fall in Chinese passenger vehicle sales in the same period, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Moreover Volkswagen's other main venture in the country, with local automaker FAW - whose products were not involved in the crash test controversy - saw sales rise 1.5%, though VW officials say it gained momentum by introducing SUVs and premium Audi models to the market.

The two joint ventures make up the bulk of Volkswagen's Chinese business, accounting for all its local production. They have historically been close in numbers of vehicles sold, though FAW has taken the lead in recent years.

There's been no respite for SAIC-Volkswagen in 2021, with sales falling 7.8% in the first six months compared with a year earlier when the pandemic raged. FAW-Volkswagen saw sales grow 23% while overall Chinese passenger car sales jumped about 29%.

CRASH TEST FRACTURED 'A-PILLAR'

The C-IASI test that the Passat initially failed in 2019 was developed by a Chinese insurance industry body, the CIRI Auto Technology Institute, which was unsatisfied with the standard C-NCAP test conducted by CATARC, a government-backed vehicle testing agency.

It said many insurers felt that C-NCAP failed to distinguish in enough detail between vehicles in terms of collision safety, and started publishing test results in 2018.

Most foreign car brands received positive results in the C-IASI test, though even those that fared poorly did not receive the online backlash that was aimed at the Passat.

The C-IASI test subjects 25% of the car's front to a head-on impact. It fractured the Passat driver's side front roof support, known as the A-pillar.

The standard C-NCAP test hits 40% of the car front, which allows the impact to be better absorbed.

The CIRI and CATARC did not respond to requests for comment.

In the United States, a 25% frontal impact test is used by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a nonprofit group funded by auto insurers. IIHS tests are widely publicized, and automakers design vehicles to pass them as well as federal crash tests.

Volkswagen's China chief Stephan Woellenstein acknowledged in January that the failed crash test and subsequent online backlash had triggered the decline in Passat and SAIC venture sales.

Last month, though, he said Volkswagen had fixed the problems revealed by the test, that the ructions of the episode had subsided and the carmaker's Chinese business was recovering.

"We have once again clearly one of the safest cars on the market in this segment," Woellenstein told reporters in July. "We will once again take up the old leadership of the Passat."

But there is quite some ground to regain in the large family car segment.

A total of 47,480 Passats were sold in the first six months of this year in China, some way behind the 91,110 Toyota Camrys and 89,157 Honda Accords, according to LMC.

The figures from the same period of 2019, before the pandemic struck, show how steeply the Volkswagen model has fallen away of late: 91,400 Passats were sold versus 111,968 Accords and 85,396 Camrys.

($1 = 6.4610 Chinese yuan renminbi; $1 = 0.8423 euros)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Joe White and Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GM Design shows another early Hummer EV sketch

    Like a new mother who's still so excited about her one-year-old baby that she can't stop showing ultrasound photos, General Motors is so excited about its biggest new baby, the battery-electric GMC Hummer, that it can't stop showing off development design sketches. The next day, the GM Design Instagram page posted some of the Hummer's early "theme sketches" leading to the production version. A month later, GM uncovered a series of development renderings showing off a much wilder truck bursting with more angles than a geometry text book.

  • Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

    Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2021) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) ("CCIV") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against CCIV on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021Website: https://www.ktmc.com/churchill-capital-class-action-lawsuit?

  • Exclusive poll: Trouble ahead for the Beijing Olympics

    Data: Momentive; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios Nearly half of Americans say China shouldn't be allowed to host the Winter Games in 2022 because of its record on human rights abuses, a new Axios/Momentive poll finds.Why it matters: These results suggest that, in addition to facing public health challenges over the continued spread of COVID, the Beijing Games will be politically divisive for a large segment of the American audience.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • What to expect at the Beijing 2022 Olympics

    The Winter Games are just six months away, kicking off in Beijing on Feb. 4.Why it matters: Beijing will become the first city that has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and it will do so when the virus that originated in China will still be wreaking havoc on the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: We don't yet know the exact COVID protocols and attendance restrictions that the Beijing Games will use, but other storylines wi

  • Felix makes US Olympic history as India win first athletics gold

    Allyson Felix became the most decorated American track and field Olympian in history on Saturday as India won their first-ever athletics gold and Kevin Durant's USA extended their men's basketball reign.

  • Volleyball gold edges USA past China on final Tokyo Olympics medal table

    Americans end 2020 Games with 39 golds, one ahead of ChinaHosts Japan finish third with Team GB in fourth placeTeam USA also top table for most overall medals, with 113View the final Tokyo 2020 medal table here The US women’s volleyball team won their country’s final gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photograph: Naoki Nishimura/AFLO/Shutterstock Team USA maintained their traditional place at the top of the Olympic medal table, although it took a late run of medals – and the help of a Welsh boxer

  • Top U.S. aviation regulator advocates more frequent prosecution of unruly airline passengers

    Airlines have reported 3,715 incidents involving unruly passengers since Jan. 1, with about three-quarters of the events involving people who refuse to wear face masks, according to the FAA.

  • U.S. women's indoor volleyball wins first gold medal

    The U.S.&nbsp;finished off a three-set sweep of Brazil, who’d beaten the U.S. in gold medal matches in 2008 and 2012.

  • Senate confirms Biden's pick Carlos Del Toro as Navy secretary

    The Senate confirmed Carlos Del Toro, a retired commander, as Navy secretary on Saturday evening.Why it matters: President Biden's pick for the role has nearly 40 years of experience in national security, naval operations, budgeting and acquisition. Del Toro is the second Latino to serve in the position.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement after the Cuba-born Naval Academy graduate was c

  • Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets. Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

  • Hong Kong minister signals path to adopting China anti-sanctions law

    Hong Kong's justice secretary said on Sunday that a mainland Chinese law to counter foreign sanctions could also be adopted in the China-ruled city by writing it into Hong Kong's mini-constitution, pending a decision by the Chinese parliament. Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng's comments are the strongest official indication so far that Hong Kong would embrace the mainland law, passed in June to counter foreign sanctions as the U.S. and EU step up pressure over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Under the law, individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on an anti-sanctions list by relevant departments in the Chinese government.

  • 'We want trillions to heal our wounds'

    Descendants of victims of Germany's atrocities in Namibia say the money offered is not nearly enough.

  • For Gates, Musk, Bezos, Spending $1 Million Is Like Spending $1

    Did you ever wonder what it would be like to have so much money that you could spend thousands -- or even more than $1 million -- as easily as the average American shells out a dollar for a candy...

  • Victim of road rage stabbing in West Roxbury expected to survive; search for suspect continues

    State police say they are still searching for the suspect, a man, and his vehicle, which witnesses say a black Cadillac CTS.

  • Cuomo accuser who filed criminal complaint over groping speaks publicly for first time

    Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. Cuomo has thus far resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces.

  • 23 Things James Gunn Did With "The Suicide Squad" That Make It A Completely Different Movie

    These are two completely different movies with little to no relation. And also, King Shark, my beloved.View Entire Post ›

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy clashes with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over bans on mask mandates: 'The local officials should have control here'

    Cassidy said local officials should make the call on mask mandates if their "hospitals are full, vaccination rate is low and infection rate is going crazy."

  • My first road trip in an electric car was almost a huge disaster

    Road tripping in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E almost left me stranded. But I came home convinced that charging and range anxiety are no big deal.

  • Si Woo Kim makes 13 on 155-yard hole at TPC Southwind

    Si Woo Kim had a forgettable end to his week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, making a 13 on a 155-yard hole.

  • Get A Taste Of What It's Like To Drive Grimm 7.0 Camaro

    This is one bad Camaro!