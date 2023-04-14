Wolfspeed fined $27,550 for fatal employee accident in Research Triangle Park

Following a months-long investigation, the North Carolina Department of Labor this week released its initial findings into the October accident at the semiconductor chip manufacturer Wolfspeed that killed a 45-year-old Durham native named Vincent Farrell.

The department cited Wolfspeed with two serious violations that carry a combined penalty of $27,554. Under state law, the maximum penalty for a serious violation is $14,502.

“The penalties are in no way designed to make up for loss of life,” NCDOL spokesperson Erin Wilson said in a statement Friday.

According to the investigation by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) division, the fatal incident began at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 when Farrell, a facilities electrician at Wolfspeed’s Research Triangle Park campus, “observed a high resistance ground fault alarm at substation #6.”

The report found that Farrell then entered the substation alone and with safety tools and gear, yet investigators said he “did not put on his ARC flash gear to include gloves as he attempted to test the buss conductors.”

Investigators say Farrell contacted an exposed coil with his right hand and “became the path to ground,” which means the electrical current went through him. Emergency response personnel later discovered him “resting against the base of the bay with his right hand latched onto the coils.” Farrell was not responsive. Emergency personnel removed him from the coil, and he was declared dead.

Investigators determined the cause of death was electrocution, which is what was also stated on Farrell’s death certificate.

Farrell is survived by his teenage son, Bradley, and his parents Patricia and Bryant Farrell, who said on Friday morning that they weren’t aware the investigation summary had been released. Patricia said someone from NCDOL had previously contacted her to ask what Vincent was wearing to work that day.

Patricia Farrell of Durham holds up memorial plaque of her late son, Vincent, who died while at work at Wolfspeed.

On Friday, Wolfspeed released a statement to The N&O expressing its condolences to Farrell’s family and friends while also highlighting the company’s current safety improvement efforts.

Story continues

“In addition to the safety enhancements that Wolfspeed has already initiated to date, we maintain an ongoing commitment to workplace safety and will continue to implement programs that help keep our teams safe,” company spokesperson Melinda Walker said.

Headquartered in Durham, Wolfspeed manufacturers a specific type of semiconducting material called silicon carbide, which is turned into chips that power equipment like electric cars, fast-charging stations, and renewable energy storage worldwide. It’s grown significantly in recent years as global demand for silicon carbide has skyrocketed. In September, the company announced it will build a new materials facility in Chatham County.

In late March, President Joe Biden toured Wolfspeed’s RTP headquarters to tout his domestic economic agenda and the federal CHIPS Act.

Beyond the investigation summary, NCDOL occupational safety inspectors compile case files containing more detailed narrative descriptions of what they believe transpired around accidents. These narratives remain sealed until the investigations have formally concluded.

In North Carolina, employers are allowed to either formally appeal their citations or request informal conferences with the state. OSH may then change its citation ruling or reach a settlement agreement with the company. In fiscal year 2021, the state says, around half of its 1,192 inspections for serious, willful or repeat violations were either appealed or went to an informal conference.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

