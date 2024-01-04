Wolston community 'pulls together' to help flood-hit residents

Residents in Wolston have been helping clean up after rising water levels flooded homes

Residents in a village which was temporarily cut off by flood-waters said the community "pulled together" to help others.

Wolston, in Warwickshire, was isolated for a time on Tuesday evening with many seeking shelter in a local pub.

Some residents in the flood-hit village said they have not received sandbags from the local authority in time.

Warwickshire County Council said it had been "working tirelessly" to support affected communities.

Laura Smiton, bar manager at the Rose and Crown pub, praised the community who "pulled together"

The Rose and Crown Pub became a rescue hub to offer free food and drink to those affected by the flooding.

Laura Smiton, bar manager, praised those who helped with the clean-up, with some people rushing to help protect houses from the rising water.

"Every time there's a crisis in the village, the community pull together," she added.

Other villagers described the flooding as "biblical" and like a "free-flowing river."

Claire Turner described how she had tried to "save everything" in her home

Claire Turner and her nine-week-old twin baby girls were forced to evacuate their house after the flood-water "submerged everything."

"It was terrifying, it happened really quickly, you just go into panic mode," she said.

She added she was trying to "save everything" and to "take the furniture upstairs".

"We had to turn off all the electrics and we just had to get out with the babies," she explained.

"I thought I was going to have to jump out the window at one point."

Wolston residents said they have raised concerns with local authorities at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday but sandbags were delivered four hours later.

A spokesperson for the county council said additional sandbags were distributed in Wolston "at the request of local residents".

"We have also had officers knocking on doors to provide advice and ask residents if they need any further support," they added.

"We would encourage residents living in areas at risk of flooding to sign up to Environment Agency alerts so that they can receive the latest information."

