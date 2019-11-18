Is Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Wolters Kluwer

What Is Wolters Kluwer's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Wolters Kluwer had €2.83b of debt, an increase on €2.62b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €828.0m, its net debt is less, at about €2.00b.

ENXTAM:WKL Historical Debt, November 18th 2019 More

How Strong Is Wolters Kluwer's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Wolters Kluwer had liabilities of €3.26b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €2.98b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €828.0m in cash and €1.29b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €4.12b.

Wolters Kluwer has a very large market capitalization of €17.4b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Wolters Kluwer's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 20.5 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Fortunately, Wolters Kluwer grew its EBIT by 8.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Wolters Kluwer can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Wolters Kluwer recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 93% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.