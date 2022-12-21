We Like Wolters Kluwer's (AMS:WKL) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wolters Kluwer:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €1.2b ÷ (€9.4b - €3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Wolters Kluwer has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wolters Kluwer compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wolters Kluwer.

The Trend Of ROCE

Wolters Kluwer is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 35% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a side note, Wolters Kluwer's current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Wolters Kluwer's ROCE

As discussed above, Wolters Kluwer appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

