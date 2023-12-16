Wolverhampton: Apology after ticket holders miss drone light show

Organisers of a drone light show have apologised after some ticket holders could not get to the venue to see it.

Evolution was staged at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Thursday evening, but there were complaints about delays getting both in and out of the event.

There would be a review of traffic management around the venue said organisers, after "unusually high levels" of congestion.

The start of the show was delayed by thirty minutes as a result.

Some ticket holders had taken to social media to express frustration about traffic delays, as well as the length of the display.

The light show was run by experience company Yuup and drone firm Celestial.

In a statement, Yuup said it understood the disappointment faced by ticket holders who could not reach the venue and enjoy the show.

Many of the circumstances were outside its control, it said, and about 85% of those who had booked tickets for the display got into the venue to see it.

Those who missed out were encouraged to get in touch with the company about alternative options or reimbursements.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk