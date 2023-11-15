Wolverhampton: Two boys, 12, arrested over stab murder of man

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a street stabbing in Wolverhampton.

Detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai said the schoolboys were arrested at their home addresses.

Mr Seesahai died after being stabbed on land off Laburnum Street, East Park, just before 20:30 GMT on Monday.

Officers said dedicated patrols would be stepped up following local concern.

Det Ch Insp Dave Sanders said the investigation was "moving at pace".

He added the two boys remained in custody and Mr Seesahai relatives were being kept updated as the probe continued.

"We continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us," he said.

Officers trawling CCTV

Police said on Tuesday they were continuing door-to-door inquiries and trawling CCTV from around the area.

Roads near the scene were closed off as forensic experts carried out examinations.

Police launched a murder investigation in the wake of the stabbing

Witnesses told the BBC at least seven police cars had been dispatched to the scene following the attack.

Hardeep Kaur, who lives nearby, said the stabbing had made her fear for her children's safety.

West Midlands Police asked for anyone who was in the area between 20:00 and 21:00 GMT to get in touch if they had seen anything.

"Any piece of information, however small, could be vital to our investigation," they said.

Pat McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton South East, said that the stabbing was devastating and his thoughts were with the victim's family and friends.

