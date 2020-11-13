The Wolverine Watchmen plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer also included a plan to burn down the state Capitol building, officials say

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the flooding along the Tittabawassee River, after several dams breached, in downtown Midland. Reuters/Rebecca Cook

A court brief filed by the Michigan Attorney General's Office seen by the Detroit Free Press revealed the men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer also planned to burn down the state's Capitol.

The brief was filed in Jackson County's 12th District Court ahead of a hearing for Pete Musico, who is among the more than a dozen people charged in the case.

Burning the Capitol was a "secondary" plan, according to the brief, and "Plan A" was instead to storm the building to "take hostages, execute tyrants, and have it televised."

The brief, seen by the Detroit Free Press, detailed a number of plans that the so-called Wolverine Watchmen had involving storming the building, in which they would hold hostages or set the building on fire.

"Plan A consisted of recruiting 200 men and then storm the Capitol building in Lansing while Congress was in session," the brief, seen by the Detroit Free Press, said. "They were to take hostages, execute tyrants and have it televised. It would take about one week and that no one is coming out alive."

"The secondary plan was to storm the Capitol building in Lansing when Congress was in session," the brief added. "They would then lock the entrances/exits to the structure. They would then set the building on fire."

Six defendants have been federally charged with conspiracy to kidnap in connection to the Whitmer plot, while eight others, including Musico, have been charged at the state level.

It was revealed last week at that three of the men charged — Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, and Daniel Harris — were regulars at anti-lockdown protests, and the Washington Post reported that images suggested they have an affiliation with the so-called boogaloo movement.

The men have pleaded not guilty or not entered pleas yet.

