Womack announces run for House

Lee Ward, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read

Jan. 3—Greenup County Democrat Tammie Womack has filed paperwork with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office to be a candidate for Kentucky State Representative in the 98th District, which includes northeast Kentucky communities in Greenup County and a portion of Boyd County.

"It's about children and families," she said of her reason for running for office, noting some of her primary concerns include:

-Prevention of bullying and suicide by growing the suicide prevention line and adding social workers;

-Funding student loan forgiveness and increased funding for child care assistance, women's care, child advocacy programs and dementia and Alzheimer's care;

-Economic development in the form of bringing good-paying jobs to the area, including manufacturing jobs;

-Infrastructure repair;

-Tutoring centers for help children catch up on ground lost because of COVID-19;

-Pay raises for school employees and a fully funded pension, as well as for first-responders and updated textbooks and updated vocational school equipment;

-Body cameras for Kentucky State Troopers and growing and improving the prison system;

-And universal preschool for 4-year-olds, more electric car charging stations and better preparation for natural disasters.

Womack, a former constable in Greenup County, studied criminal justice and juvenile justice at Ashland Community & Technical College and media at Morehead State University. She is a graduate of Ashland Blazer High School.

