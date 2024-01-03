Womack announces run for House

Jan. 3—Greenup County Democrat Tammie Womack has filed paperwork with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office to be a candidate for Kentucky State Representative in the 98th District, which includes northeast Kentucky communities in Greenup County and a portion of Boyd County.

"It's about children and families," she said of her reason for running for office, noting some of her primary concerns include:

-Prevention of bullying and suicide by growing the suicide prevention line and adding social workers;

-Funding student loan forgiveness and increased funding for child care assistance, women's care, child advocacy programs and dementia and Alzheimer's care;

-Economic development in the form of bringing good-paying jobs to the area, including manufacturing jobs;

-Infrastructure repair;

-Tutoring centers for help children catch up on ground lost because of COVID-19;

-Pay raises for school employees and a fully funded pension, as well as for first-responders and updated textbooks and updated vocational school equipment;

-Body cameras for Kentucky State Troopers and growing and improving the prison system;

-And universal preschool for 4-year-olds, more electric car charging stations and better preparation for natural disasters.

Womack, a former constable in Greenup County, studied criminal justice and juvenile justice at Ashland Community & Technical College and media at Morehead State University. She is a graduate of Ashland Blazer High School.