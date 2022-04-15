Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwest Iowa house fire

A young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week, officials there said.

Firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday, television station KCCI reported.

Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home, officials reported. Authorities have not yet released their names.

Fire officials on Friday were still investigating the cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Two people killed in house fire near Bedford in Taylor County