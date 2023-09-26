Woman, 14-year-old girl and dog all found dead inside Brooklyn apartment
The 37-year-old woman was apparently stabbed and a knife was found at the scene at the apartment on New York Avenue in Flatbush.
The 37-year-old woman was apparently stabbed and a knife was found at the scene at the apartment on New York Avenue in Flatbush.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
The football star will be the first to tell you how badly his E! "Bachelor"-esque reality show bombed.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
Meaty Cheesy Boys, 2gether, DuJour and Fingerbang faked it so real, they were beyond fake.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's true — Abercrombie is one of the best places to shop for fall and winter staples if you're on a budget. These fall and winter jackets are super chic and affordable.
This meal ticket includes $0 delivery fees — just in time for the season of staying in.
While Taylor Swift hasn't formally confirmed she's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swifties are trying to understand Kelce's career.
Temporary insurance (sometimes called short-term insurance), as the name implies, provides coverage for much shorter periods and often only last a week to a month.
Shop cable knit sweaters, jackets, turtlenecks, booties and more while they're on sale.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Funding for startups in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) fell precipitously early this year. Fuse, a Bellevue, Washington-based early-stage venture outfit focused on PNW companies, today launched a $250 million investment fund focused on software and "AI-enabled" startups. The fund -- Fuse's second -- is backed by state-affiliated accounts, foundations, universities and what Fuse describes as "many of the most high-profile Seattle-based software executives."
Demand for the manual transmission remains low, but it's increasing among new- and used-car buyers as carmakers position it as the enthusiast's choice.
Markets aren't big fans of government shutdowns, historically.
Getty is officially getting into the AI image business, after banning AI art a year ago.
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.