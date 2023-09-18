Woman, 17-year-old girl charged after alleged sexual assault in FLCC housing

CANANDAIGUA, NY − Two people have been arrested after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at student housing for Finger Lakes Community College.

Eden O. Godsey, 19, of Marion, Wayne County, who was arrested Sept. 1, and a 17-year-old girl from Caledonia whose name was not released and was arrested Sept. 14 were each charged with first-degree sexual assault, a class D felony, state troopers said Monday.

Troopers said the alleged assault happened at the end of August. No other information was immediately available.

Both were arraigned at Ontario County Centralized Arraignment and released with an order of protection to stay away from the alleged victim.

