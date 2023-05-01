Woman, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder in Tacoma fatal shooting

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Saturday in Everett on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Tacoma, according to police.

She was arrested in connection with the April 18 killing of 20-year-old Lehman Charrod Tucker, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. Tucker, a University Place resident, was shot that afternoon in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

The News Tribune generally does not name criminal suspects until they have been formally charged. Haddow said the woman was arrested by Everett Police Department. Jail records show she was booked into Pierce County Jail on Saturday just before midnight for investigation of first-degree murder.

Tucker’s killing was the 11th homicide in the city this year. Two more have occurred in the Tacoma area since. Police were called to the 700 block of South Yakima Avenue at about 1 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Tucker was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he died. The Pierce County Medical Examiner found he died of multiple gunshots to the torso.

It remains unclear exactly what preceded the shooting or how many people were involved. Haddow said she couldn’t say whether police were searching for more suspects. Police have said an argument was reportedly heard before gunfire broke out.