Woman, 19, charged with hit and run in fatal crash with bicyclist in Larose, LSP reports

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist Nov. 29 on LA 1 near West 54th Street in Larose.

Isabelle Nguyen was charged with hit and run driving with serious injury or death, according to a Louisiana State Police news release.

LSP Troop C continues to investigate the crash that occurred about 2 p.m. Nov. 29, the release said. The preliminary investigation determined the bicyclist, 66-year-old Henry Savoie of Larose, was attempting to cross LA 1. A 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on LA Hwy 1 at the time. For reasons still under investigation, Savoie traveled into the path of the Chevrolet and was struck.

Nguyen did not contact emergency personnel and left the scene, the release said.

Savoie suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

While troopers investigated the scene, they were told a driver involved in the crash was at a nearby address. Troopers made contact with Nguyen, and she admitted to driving the vehicle that struck Savoir, the release said.

A toxicology sample was collected from Savoie and submitted for analysis. Nguyen showed no signs of impairment and voluntarily submitted a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected, the release said.

LSP obtained an arrest warrant for Nguyen on Dec. 4. She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. The investigation continues, the release stated.

Troop C has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 30 fatalities in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Gonzales Weekly Citizen: Woman charged with hit and run in fatal crash with bicyclist in Larose