Woman, 19, charged in Lexington shooting that left another young woman dead

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Waffle House on South Broadway last weekend.

Naomi Romero is charged with facilitation to murder, falsely reporting an incident and tampering with physical evidence, Lexington police announced Friday afternoon.

Police said more people may be charged connection with the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting on the 800 block of South Broadway left Jaimesha Beattie, 22, dead at the scene. Two others, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said at the time.

Police said the shooting was reported at 4:43 a.m. Sunday.

Police asked that anyone with information contact them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app P3tips.com.