Woman, 19, dies in domestic violence shooting; arrest warrant issued for Alexandria man

An Alexandria man is being sought after the shooting death of a woman whom police are calling a domestic violence incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Alfred Rue IV, 25, on charges of second-degree murder and firearm possession by a felon, according to a news release from the Alexandria Police Department.

About 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street. They found De'Asia Mullins, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release reads.

Mullins, of Alexandria, was 19.

Shedrick Jordon death: Police arrest 1 man, still seek another wanted in shooting death of Alexandria 22-year-old

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Court updates: Trial of Boyce man accused in bicyclist's 2020 death moved into February 2024

"The preliminary investigation indicated that this was a domestic violence-related incident," the release reads.

Anyone with information about Rue is asked to call detectives at (318) 441-6416 or dispatch at (318) 441-6559. People also can email detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Warrant issued for Albert Rue IV after death of De'Asia Mullins, 19