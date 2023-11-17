Woman and 2 children found dead in north Spokane home

Nov. 17—A woman and two children were found dead late Thursday inside a home in northwest Spokane, Spokane police said in a news release.

Police said the incident is "potentially a murder-suicide" based on the initial investigation.

Officers were called to the home in the 2600-block of W. Woodside Ave., just north of Salk Middle School, shortly before midnight. A father reported he had just returned home to find his wife and two children, both under the age of 12.

This report will be updated.