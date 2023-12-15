Woman, 2 children struck by minivan in Walmart parking lot, police say

A woman driving a minivan hit a mother and her two children Thursday night in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia police said.

6 people hit by driver at Lincolnton Walmart, police say

The mother was pinned between a tree and the minivan, and the kids were “thrown aside,” police said.

All three were taken to a hospital. The mother had life-threatening injuries.

Gastonia police investigators are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

However, they did not release information on any arrests or charges.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.