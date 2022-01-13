Woman, 2 kids dead in apparent murder-suicide in Land O’ Lakes, Pasco deputies say

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.

A woman and two children are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Pasco County, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday night.

Deputies currently are at the scene, which is located in the Lake Padgett area of Land O’ Lakes, according to an agency news release.

Deputies believe the woman was the children’s mother, and that she killed her kids and then killed herself, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.