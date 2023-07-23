Woman, 20, dead after drowning in Lake Ontario at Chimney Bluffs State Park

A 20-year-old woman is dead after drowning in Lake Ontario at Chimney Bluffs State Park in the town Huron, Wayne County, on Saturday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Saturday emergency responders received a call reporting that two individuals were struggling in the water and unable to reach safety. Bystanders on the shore utilized a lifejacket to pull a 28-year-old man to shore - and attempted to locate the woman by free-diving in the area where she was last seen, but she could not be found.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Dive Team, assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff's Marine Patrol and members of the New York State Police Aviation Unit's Helicopter, Troopers, and the United States Coast Guards, conducted a search for the woman.

The body of the woman was recovered in the general vicinity of where she had disappeared, deputies said.

The man involved in the incident was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for precautionary checks and later released.

Deputies said that six people from the Rochester area had rented a pontoon boat for the day and anchored offshore near the park. It is believed that both individuals involved in the incident may have had minimal swimming experience, and the presence of waves on the lake may have contributed to the drowning.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Police said the rented pontoon boat met all safety requirements and contained the necessary safety equipment.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Woman dead after drowning in Lake Ontario at Chimney Bluffs State Park