Woman, 20, killed while attending party in Merced. Police say gunman fired into crowd

A 20-year old woman was shot and killed Friday night when a gunman fired into a crowd of people attending a party in Merced, according to police.

Officers responded to multiple calls at 7:34 p.m. about a shooting in the 1800 block of Grogan Avenue, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the woman was pronounced dead.

The woman was attending a party at a business complex when the shooting occurred, according to police.

Witnesses told officers they saw an altercation at the party. “Several minutes later, a single gunman arrived and fired numerous shots into the crowd,” police stated.

Detectives are canvassing the area for video surveillance and any potential witnesses.

Police said they have no active leads at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or odoms@cityofmerced.org.