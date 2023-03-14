Woman, 21, hospitalized with life-threatening injury after St. Paul shooting
A 21-year-old woman was shot Monday in St. Paul and hospitalized with a life-threatening injury.
Police received a report just before 5 p.m. that someone brought the woman to a hospital in a private vehicle, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. She had a possible gunshot injury to her head.
Officers found evidence of a shooting at Marion Street and St. Anthony Avenue, and believe the woman was shot in the vehicle that took her to the hospital, Ernster said.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No one was under arrest as of Tuesday morning.
