Woman, 21, killed while confronting burglars among five shot — including two boys, 6 and 11 — on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night, police say

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot while confronting burglars Wednesday night, just two hours after four others — including two children — were shot on the city’s South Side.

Concerned someone was breaking into the Gresham home, the woman walked to the garage in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Avenue about 7:45 p.m., where she interrupted at least one burglar in the act. That’s when the assailant opened fire, hitting her in the chest, back and arm, Chicago police said in a media notification.

Jessica Hudson, 21, whose home address was on the same block where she was killed, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to information released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Thursday morning.

Two hours earlier, in the 1600 block of West 68th Street, two boys, 6 and 11, were with a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man when someone shot them when they were traveling in a vehicle, police said.

The 6-year-old was shot in the forearm and the 11-year-old was wounded in his right arm. Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

The woman was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, while the 24-year-old man was shot in both legs and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., southeast of Miles Davis Magnet Academy, yellow tape closed off 68th Street from Paulina Street to Ashland Avenue.

A handful of neighbors on Paulina sat or stood on their front porch, watching police cars at the shooting scene.

About a mile and a half south on Wolcott Avenue, neighbors stood on their porch or on the sidewalk talking and watching as police surrounded the home where the 21-year-old woman was killed.

No one was arrested in either attack and detectives were investigating.