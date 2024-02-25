Woman, 21, survives head-on collision with tractor trailer on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A woman survived a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Long Island on Sunday, according to police.

Karla Escoto Zavala, 21, was driving her 2010 Honda Civic on Suffolk Avenue when her car hit a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the opposite direction around 3:30 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

More Transit News

Zavala was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The truck driver, 24-year-old Gurpreet Singh, did not suffer any injuries.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.