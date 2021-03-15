Woman, 22, arrested in fatal Southfield stabbing

James David Dickson, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 15—SOUTHFIELD — A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Monday morning at a Southfield apartment complex, police said.

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in the confrontation that police describe as "domestic."

Police responded to the Lancaster Hills apartments, north of 12 Mile, east of Telegraph, after a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. reported a domestic assault and a stabbing.

Medics gave aid to the victim. Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died.

Southfield Police Department says it has yet to notify his next-of-kin and have not released the victim's name.

The woman was arrested at the scene. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office would make the decision on charges.

Recommended Stories

  • ABN Amro shares fall on concerns about size of possible money laundering fine

    ABN Amro shares fell 4% in early trading in Amsterdam on Monday, following reports that the Dutch bank might face a higher-than-expected penalty in an ongoing money laundering investigation. The bank's annual report published last week described an investigation by Dutch prosecutors, started in September 2019, which was broader than previously stated. It said it was now also suspected of "culpable money laundering".

  • Scott Cummings forced to withdraw from Scotland squad through injury

    Glasgow lock Cummings suffered a suspected hand fracture during Sunday’s 27-24 loss to Ireland.

  • Lonza gets licence to make ingredients for Moderna vaccine

    Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza received a key licence from Switzerland to produce ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, regulator Swissmedic said on Monday, a boost for a global inoculation program that has hit some snags. The licence, for Lonza's new $70 million production line in Visp, Switzerland, dedicated to make ingredients for the Moderna vaccine, will help boost the U.S.-based company's deliveries to Europe, Canada and other nations outside the United States.

  • Billionaire Ackman donates millions of Coupang shares to foundation, others

    Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Twitter he also donated the shares to a donor-advised funds program and another non-profit he did not identify. The donation is valued at $1.36 billion, calculated at Coupang's current share price of $51.4. Ackman, who took home an estimated $1.4 billion last year after having delivered a 70.2% return, has previously supported a scholarship charity and other causes through his foundation.

  • Women crowd-source their own security on Tel Aviv's streets

    The 2011 party in central Israel turned grim when a woman was cornered by two men in a side-room. It was a strength-in-numbers moment that inspired one of the friends, Neta Schreiber, to develop SafeUp, an app that allows women who feel threatened or unsafe to summon help from other subscribers. Launched on Sunday in Tel Aviv, at whose municipal technology lab it was developed, SafeUp could provide ideas for bigger cities like London, where the March 3 abduction and murder of pedestrian Sarah Everard has stirred public demands for better counter-measures.

  • How Trump’s Judges Stuck a Pin in the ‘Stop the Steal’ Balloon

    Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via GettyOn Monday, the last judicial shoe dropped on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his third and final high court challenge. As America transitions to a Biden presidency, the court’s ruling exemplifies why the judiciary is our nation’s strongest bulwark against authoritarianism. Indeed, during the biggest threat to our democracy in modern history, the American court system was our last line of defense, proving, as Andrew Jackson once wrote, “All the rights secured to the citizens under the Constitution are worth nothing...except guaranteed to them by an independent and virtuous judiciary.”When Donald Trump left office in January as a one-term president, he had nonetheless made a vast impact on the American court system. In four years, Trump had appointed 226 justices to the federal bench, including 54 to the appellate court. This latter number is just one justice fewer than Barack Obama appointed to that court in his entire eight years as president. Of the nation's 13 federal appeals courts, Trump succeeded in flipping three from liberal to conservative majorities. His three Supreme Court justices, meanwhile, were the most appointed in a single term since Richard Nixon. Indeed, Trump’s mark on the American judiciary will be long-lasting and profound.‘Trump’s Judges’ Let Him Down. Now He’s in Truly Deep Sh*t.Which is why it was so significant that Trump’s bogus, execrable claim that the election was “stolen” from him—the “Big Lie” as many have called it—was unequivocally, even contemptuously, repudiated by the courts. In doing so, the American judiciary saved our democracy. That may sound hyperbolic, but in an age so politically volatile that members of the American right wing plotted to kidnap a governor, broke into the U.S. Capitol, and believed the Democratic party was being led by Satan-worshipping cannibals, the judiciary proved our only institution immune to the virulent hyper-partisanship infecting this country. It managed to maintain, if just barely, the legitimacy of both political parties.But here’s the really interesting thing: It was because of, not in spite of, Trump’s influence on the judiciary that the peaceful transfer of power was ensured. Sound crazy? Imagine if the courts, like Congress and the media, had split along partisan lines—with Democratic appointees ruling against Trump’s election challenges and Republican appointees ruling in favor. Imagine further that no Trump appointees had heard the cases. The right wing, already aflame with conspiracy theories, would have considered the entire process a sham. Worse, a partisan split would have instilled an even deeper sense among all Americans that the country possessed no objective arbiter—that truth was only what our respective political leaders deemed it to be.Mass insurrection, at the very least, or a Trump coup, at the very worst, would have been the result. The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was the match ready to light the conflagration.We were spared these outcomes only because of the bipartisan nature of the court decisions and because Trump-appointed justices heard key cases: in more than 60 post-election lawsuits, a total of 86 judges—including 38 Republican appointees and eight chosen by Trump himself—rejected the election challenges. Even the Supreme Court, with one-third of the justices appointed by Trump, ruled against him. Not a single Trump appointee on any court voted to support his fraud claims.This clear repudiation had powerful effects. It forced several of Trump’s most high-ranking supporters to finally admit that the election had not, in fact, been stolen. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had for weeks refused to acknowledge Biden’s win. He referred to him as “President-elect” only after state electors officially voted, which followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear a Trump challenge. Even William Barr, Trump’s sycophantic head of the Justice Department, finally admitted in early December, after election challenges were rejected en masse, that there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Reversals like these further delegitimized the “Stop the Steal” movement and threw cold water on pro-Trump groups ready to act on his incendiary claims. (According to the FBI, right-wing militias planned armed protests in all 50 state capitols. They never materialized.)While many Trump supporters still believe he won the election—according to a January survey, over 70 percent of Republicans believed Trump received more votes than Biden—when confronted with the fact that even Trump-appointed justices rejected the fraud claims, their charges of a Democratic conspiracy became much harder to sell. Two unconvincing explanations landed in my newsfeed: one was that the courts were “mired in the Deep State;” the other was that the judges had been “paid off.” These are ridiculous, of course. Trump-appointed justices could hardly have been more scathing or thorough in their rebukes.“A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for re-election has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote,” wrote Brett H. Ludwig, a Trump-appointed District Court judge in Wisconsin. Ludwig called Trump’s election challenge “bizarre” and added, “This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case, and he has lost on the merits.” Steven Grimberg, a Trump-appointed district court judge in Georgia, wrote, “To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and potentially disenfranchisement that I find has no basis in fact or in law.”Statements like these helped preserve our democracy because virtually every other American institution that could have checked Trump's would-be power grab had either been co-opted by Trump or denigrated to the point of near-impotence. The media was “fake news” propagated by Democrats. The intelligence agencies were led by “Obama holdovers” and stocked with Trump-hating members of the “Deep State.” Most Republican congresspeople, meanwhile, publicly supported the bogus fraud claims. It was even unclear how the military would respond to a power grab as Trump had filled key leadership posts with cronies. (Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 riot revealed that it took the Pentagon more than three hours to approve Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund’s request for help from the D.C. National Guard. Top Army leadership, including the brother of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, pushed back against the request, Sund testified.)On Feb. 13, the U.S. Senate had the opportunity to fulfill its duty as a check on executive misconduct. Days earlier, the House of Representatives had sent the upper chamber its second articles of impeachment against President Trump. This historic second impeachment charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for the Capitol riot. House managers argued that Trump had “encouraged and cultivated violence” in order to overturn a free and fair presidential election. Rep. Liz Cheney called Trump’s actions “the greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” The Senate voted 57-43 to convict, but that was 10 votes shy of the two-thirds supermajority necessary to do so.The vote was by no means an exoneration—seven Republicans and two independents joined the majority, making it the largest bipartisan vote to convict in U.S. history—but a conviction would have been an unmistakable deterrent to future presidents who would wield such autocratic tactics. Moreover, the acquittal, like the one following Trump’s first impeachment, emboldened him. On Feb. 17, following weeks of silence, the former president was back in the media floating the same bogus claims that more than 60 court cases had already shot down. In an interview with Newsmax, Trump repeated his fallacious refrain: “It was a stolen, fixed, rigged election.”But fortunately, in this instance, the president was not the decider. The courts were. And unlike the electorate, the justices were unified in their opinions. As Justice Stephanos Bibas of the Third Circuit wrote in response to a challenge by the president who appointed him: “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • Maduro seeks to speed up digital payments as Venezuela runs out of cash

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is pressing banks to implement digital payment systems as hyperinflation prompts chronic shortages of cash in the bolivar currency, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters. Maduro has targeted the public transit system - where roughly three-quarters of all circulating cash is spent - as the first stage of a plan he calls "the digital bolivar." In January, he asked banks to deliver point-of-sale terminals to the Caracas subway system and bus drivers, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. The arrests are the closest federal prosecutors have come to identifying and charging anyone associated with the deaths that happened during and after the riot. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by a police officer inside the Capitol.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Grammys host Trevor Noah mocked royal-family tension over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview

    Noah compared the tension among the Grammy nominees to a family reunion at Buckingham Palace following the bombshell interview.

  • Republicans Pray for a Border Crisis to Bring Biden Down

    Guillermo Arias/GettyRepublicans are crazy about immigration. No, really. The issue makes them loco. Just listen to the things they’re saying. Many of them have lost touch with reality.Or maybe Republicans are crazy like a fox. The GOP seems to have once again pinned all of its hopes for retaking power—in this case, by winning back control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections and possibly regaining seats in the House of Representatives—on the immigration issue. If either of those things happen, Republicans will be in decent shape to try to retake the White House in 2024.President Joe Biden has only been in office for about 60 days, and Republicans who want to attack him and his administration don’t have a lot of material with which to work.Complicating matters for the right wing, a lot of the early moves made by Team Biden have been the right ones, like getting though a $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package. The majority of the American people supported that bill, and yet not a single Republican lawmaker—in either the Senate or the House—voted in favor of it. The GOP can’t very well attack Biden on that front. It’ll blow up in their faces. So they’ve settled on immigration as the issue they’ll use to try to drag Biden down. Case in point: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy leads a delegation of Republicans to the border Monday.How Biden’s Fixing the Border Mess Obama and Trump Left HimThat’s what some of the current fearmongering over the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border—about half of it—is all about. The other half is made up of good ol’ fashioned nativism and racism. That’s one reason why Republicans act like the prospect of what could turn out to be 100,000 would-be refugees from Central America mostly women and children (only one in four of whom will be allowed to stay, in all likelihood) is the end of Western civilization as we know it.The whole argument is absurd. The same nation that was, nearly 250 years ago, born of revolution against what was then the world’s greatest colonial power, survived its own bloody Civil War, helped win two world wars, won the Cold War, and bounced back from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, is now going to be brought to her knees by 25,000 women and children fleeing violence and chaos?The chaos on the border should have a familiar feel to it. Tens of thousands of would-be refugees from Central America showed up at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2014 during the Obama administration. Thousands more came in 2019, during the Trump administration, which wasn’t exactly welcoming of anyone who didn’t come from Norway.Here we are again. And the same Republicans who were quiet and subdued when former President Donald Trump confronted this same problem now can’t stop talking about this being a “crisis.”It all points to the fact that political expediency is the chief motivation for the scare tactics and macho chest stumping.Triggered by the caravan, conservatives—both in elective office and in the media—have cranked up the crazy. Consider the following:In a recent statement, former President Trump blasted President Biden's handling of the border crisis which, according to Trump, puts America at the end of days. Trump said: “Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!”Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the U.S.-Mexico border has become a “great way for terrorists to come into our country” and that the current influx of migrants is “going to be a national security crisis, because they’re children today but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow.”Hannity in turn told his audience that the situation at the border was caused by Biden and Democrats. “Their policies are causing this terrible situation at the border,” Hannity said. “Biden vowed to give amnesty to millions, vowed to expand asylum visas, halted all border wall construction, losing American jobs.”During an appearance on Newsmax TV’s Chris Salcedo Show, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reached for the familiar GOP talking point that all immigrants are criminals. “If you were deported under Donald Trump, Joe Biden says, ‘Come on back.’ That’s true even if you’re a murderer, even if you’re a rapist, even if you’re a child molester, even if you have killed people as a drunk driver.”Radio host Hugh Hewitt told his audience last week that Democrats actually support illegal immigration as a means of importing future Democratic voters. “Joe Biden and his team want illegal immigration. They do not want it to stop. They want it to continue. And that is because they are making a calculation. Democrats do not want to close the border. It’s a long game.”Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently declared that the U.S.-Mexico border is in a crisis, and he said it all started because Biden cares more about people in other countries than he does the folks in this one. “He does not care about Americans,” Abbott said about the president. "He cares more about people who are not from this country.”Finally, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has suggested that Democrats want open borders. During an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Cotton said: “This is the Biden border crisis. Now, Joe Biden and the Democrats may not think it's a border crisis, because they don't believe in borders. So they, by definition, don't think there can be a crisis at the border, but the American people know that we have a crisis there.”These tantrums are sad and predictable. Republicans can’t sink Biden on COVID or the economy, so they reach for immigration, which is already perhaps the second most divisive public issue in America after race and which has paid off for them in the past. See: Trump.The message is clear: Alert! Scary, dark-skinned, Spanish-speaking foreigners at the U.S.-Mexico border, bringing crime, disease and national security threats. Only Republicans can save the Republic.In truth, when it comes to U.S. immigration policy on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is making some wise moves.It’s not perfect, of course. There are still too many young people—especially teenagers—being incarcerated in primitive holding cells at the border for much longer periods of time that the law allows.But Team Biden is showing that it is capable of thinking outside the box in tackling this difficult problem. And that’s a good thing.In a recent example, the administration is now planning to deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the U.S-Mexico border to help care for thousands of unaccompanied migrant teens and children who packed into detention facilities and tent shelters.Republicans should be delighted. They keep calling this a “crisis.” FEMA is on the way. Isn’t that what should happen in a crisis?Unless what the right wing really cares about isn’t what happens to these poor people who have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border but rather what happens in the next election.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A new act for Bernie Sanders: Power broker

    Bernie Sanders, the cantankerous outsider in Congress for so long, now takes to the role of power broker. What a long, strange trip it's been.

  • Russian Paramilitaries Accused of Torture and Beheading in Landmark Legal Case Against Wagner Group

    ALEXEY DRUZHININKremlin-backed mercenary soldiers who worked for the Wagner Group could be tested in the Russian courts for the very first time after an all-star team of human rights lawyers filed a case in Moscow accusing the militants of the torture and beheading of a man in Syria.In a legal criminal complaint announced Monday on behalf of the victim, Muhammad “Hamdi Bouta” Taha al-Abdullah, attorneys representing the victim’s brother allege that six Russian citizens who worked on a contract to secure a Russian-Syrian operated gas plant were behind the 2017 killing. The lawsuit marks the first known attempt to bring to account anyone linked to the highly secretive network of covert operators financed and managed by close inner-circle associates of President Vladimir Putin.Opponents of the dark money paramilitary outfit hope an attack through the courts—which they expect to take all the way to European Court of Human Rights—will expose the scale of the abuses carried out by the shadowy forces used to conceal the Kremlin’s off-the-books military adventures all over the world. After more than a year of government stonewalling and dodging allegations about the case, advocates for the victim say, Russian authorities will now be forced to go on record no matter what.“Hopefully, this will open the door for all the crimes committed by the Wagner Group not only in Syria,” said Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in the case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.In a phone interview with The Daily Beast on Saturday, Darwish said that the case against the six Wagner Group paramilitaries is being lodged under articles in the Russian criminal code that call for the prosecution of anyone implicated in torture, grievous bodily injury, and murder. “They can’t say that this is just a political issue or propaganda because we are bringing this case in Russian courts, under Russian law. We’re going to Moscow, to their territory, to their courts, and to their jurisdiction,” Darwish said.Allegations of the Wagner Group’s involvement in the torture and murder of al-Abdullah, who is better known by his nicknames, Hamdi or Hamadi Bouta, first emerged in June 2017 when a two-minute long video clip of the killing surfaced in an anonymous post on a Reddit subchannel popular with military geeks. The post didn’t provide much commentary, only a link to a graphically violent video shot with a shaky hand on a cell phone that showed several Russian speaking men dressed in desert military uniforms taking turns beating a man who has since been identified as Bouta with a sledgehammer.Lawyers and human rights advocates involved in the Moscow case say the complaint marks an important first step toward bringing Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group to account for a host of war crimes committed not only in Syria but Libya and the Central African Republic, where several related firms linked to a well-connected Kremlin insider and a one-time Russian intelligence official have reportedly been operating since at least 2017.The brief filed on Friday in connection with Bouta’s case contends that the Russian government holds effective control over the Russian private military contingent that killed Bouta during operations at the al-Shaer gas plant.Known colloquially as the Wagner Group, the contingent has been linked to a network of Russian firms that U.S. and European authorities say are financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key player in Putin’s inner circle known as “Putin’s chef.” Although the Wagner Group has been implicated in several violations of international law, including skirting a UN arms embargo in Libya, the Moscow legal filing on Bouta’s case marks the first time that any official complaint has been brought in court against the private security contingent in connection with an alleged war crime.Last month, the FBI placed Prigozhin on its Most Wanted list in connection with his alleged role in interfering in American elections in 2016 and 2018, offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest The U.S. government has also sanctioned Prigozhin for his alleged ties to Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group.The legal case in Moscow turns on four separate video clips depicting several Russian-speaking men beating, decapitating, and burning a badly mutilated man at the al-Shaer gas plant, a central node in a multimillion-dollar joint oil and gas deal forged between the Syrian government owned General Petroleum Corporation and Stroytransgaz, a Russian state-run hydrocarbon engineering firm headed by Gennady Timchenko, a longtime Putin associate.Neither Timchenko nor Prigozhin are expressly named in connection with Bouta’s killing.Media and think tank reports indicate that natural gas extraction by EvroPolis, a firm Prigozhin holds a stake in according to U.S. authorities, generated about $162 million from al-Shaer and several other nearby gas fields in 2017, the same year Bouta was killed.Representatives for Stroytransgaz and Prigozhin’s main company Concord Consulting and Management did not respond to requests for comment made before lawyers representing Bouta’s family went public with details of the Moscow court filing on Monday.After the first video was anonymously posted in June 2017 three more were posted in November 2019 and began circulating widely on Russian social media platforms.Within days of the second tranche of videos being posted by open source investigators on Twitter, reporters with al-Jessr Press, a Paris-based media outlet that reports on Syria, published the very first account of Bouta’s killing. A few days later, Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s only remaining independent daily news outlets, published a report naming Stanislav Dychko as one of several Russian nationals depicted in the video. The report also revealed that at least one of the Russian-speaking men in the video had fought in the embattled region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine before traveling to Syria to work for a contingent affiliated to the Wagner Group.Bouta was born in August 1986 in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor in a village not far from where one of his alleged assailants, Vlaidslav Apostol, was killed only months after beating Bouta with a sledgehammer. Apostol’s family have reportedly confirmed that he worked as a private security contractor in Syria, and that he was one of several hundred Russians killed in a U.S. airstrike in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.After his brief stint in the Syrian Arab Army, Bouta went to work in the construction industry, working primarily as a bricklayer. He married and started a family. When the civil war began, he traveled to Lebanon to find construction work after the situation in Syria deteriorated and large parts of Deir Ezzor came under ISIS control, according to an account of Bouta’s final days given to lawyers by his family.After working for a time in Lebanon, Bouta decided to return to his family in Deir Ezzor. On March 27, 2017, Bouta traveled across the border from Lebanon into Syria at the Beirut-Damascus crossing with a group of young men from his village. Syrian authorities arrested Bouta as he crossed the border and turned him over to members of the Syrian military. At this point, members of the group Bouta was traveling with notified Bouta’s brother-in-law, who was in Lebanon at the time, that the Syrian military had taken Bouta into custody.Bouta later got in touch with his brother-in-law directly and told him that members of the Syrian Arab Army had taken him to the al-Draij military camp, a well-known deployment hub for Wagner Group fighters. Before he was killed, Bouta said Russian speaking soldiers had press ganged him and several others in custody at al-Draij into fighting contingents deployed to Homs to seize and protect oil and gas infrastructure.Syria’s government controls oil, gas, and mineral production and export, and Syria’s General Petroleum Company sets strategy for exploration and development and supervises national subsidiaries, including the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) and Syrian Gas Company (SGC). But, as in many other developing countries, Syria’s nationalized energy sector is highly reliant on external backing from foreign firms for capital-intensive upstream investment in exploration and development.Stroytransgaz, or STG, the company headed by Kremlin-insider Timchenko, is one of the largest such investors, and in February it secured a $22 million production sharing agreement with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, according to The Syria Report, an online journal that tracks economic developments in the country.Ilya Novikov, one of the Russian attorneys who filed the ground-breaking legal complaint, said in a written statement that he and his co-counsel Petr Zaikin, decided to initiate the case after a demand for Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top prosecutorial body, apparently fell flat.Novikov said that Novaya Gazeta asked the Investigative Committee to open an inquiry into the murder, but the committee ignored the request. “This has forced us, as human rights defenders, to turn to Russian investigative authorities, Novikov said. “Indeed, this is a repeat of what happened 20 years ago, when enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions committed during the armed conflict in the Northern Caucasus were likewise not investigated.”Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in Bouta’s case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, said that Russian authorities have about 40 days to respond to the initial court filing.The case is being lodged jointly by lawyers and advocates associated with Darwish’s organization, the Memorial Human Rights Center in Moscow, and the International Federation for Human Rights in Paris. If for some reason the case does not go forward in Moscow, Darwish said, it is likely that he, Novikov and others will take the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.In 2018, American authorities filed criminal charges against Prigozhin for alleged financial ties to the internet troll farm accused of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. It was unclear, however, whether that case would move forward after federal prosecutors working under the Trump administration dropped charges against Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based firm Concord Consulting and Management in connection with the case. But, a federal arrest warrant issued for Prigozhin in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 16 would seem to indicate renewed interest at the Department of Justice in seeing Prigozhin brought to account.Under a 2019 U.S. law known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, anyone connected to war crimes in Syria under Assad’s regime could be subject to sanctions. While it is not clear whether U.S authorities would pursue further sanctions against Prigozhin, Timchenko, or any of the other entities implicated in reporting and legal filings on Bouta’s case the facts certainly suggest that American investigators in Washington will be tracking its outcome closely.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How anesthesia affects your brain and body

    Millions of Americans undergo anesthesia each year. Since 1846, doctors have used a variety of drugs to make patients unconscious for surgery, but even though the medications have changed, there's one thing that remains the same— it works. But how exactly?

  • Chadwick Boseman is the 7th actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. Here's who else has received the honor.

    Chadwick Boseman was nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and joins actors like Heath Ledger and James Dean to earn a posthumous nomination.

  • 2 men charged in connection with the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after January 6 siege

    Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are accused of using bear spray on Sicknick and two other officers during the Capitol siege.